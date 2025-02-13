Although Jalen Hurts was voted Super Bowl MVP this year, not everyone in the Philadelphia Eagles locker room agrees that he should have won it.

During their 40-22 win over the Kansas Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles put on an absolutely dominant defensive performance and because of that, you could easily make the argument that the award should have gone to someone on the Eagles defense due to the way that the unit was able to shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

The Eagles sacked Mahomes six times with 2.5 of those coming from Josh Sweat, and well, based on that performance, the Eagles star outside linebacker feels like he should have taken home the MVP.

"I should've had it," Sweat said this week, via Philadelphia Inquirer. "I could've had it. It's all good, though."

If it makes Sweat feel any better, the vote wasn't close: Hurts ran away with it.

There are a total of 20 votes and although the NFL doesn't release the voting total, PFT's Mike Florio tracked down each vote and here's how the tally ended up:

Jalen Hurts: 12 votes

12 votes Josh Sweat: 4.5 votes

4.5 votes Cooper DeJean: 3.5 votes

There are 20 total votes, but 25% of that total comes from a fan vote, which means fans get to hand out four votes. NFL fans vote online and after all their votes are tallied, the player who receives the most votes from the fan gets 2.5 of the four votes. The second-place vote-getter than earns one of the the four votes and the third-place vote-getter is given 0.5 of the four votes.

DeJean won the fan vote, which means 2.5 of this 3.5 votes came from the fans (It also means that of the 16 writers who voted on the award, only one voted for DeJean). No defensive player has won Super Bowl MVP since Von Miller did it with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Although Sweat would have loved to win the award, Hurts won handily and unlike the regular-season MVP where Josh Allen barely beat out Lamar Jackson, there doesn't seem to be any controversy here.

Sweat didn't win MVP, but he likely just made himself millions of dollars. The Eagles star is set to be a free agent in March and he'll almost certainly have a hot market after his impressive Super Bowl performance.