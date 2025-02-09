NEW ORLEANS -- The Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from a record "three-peat" in Super Bowl LIX. Coach Nick Sirianni, meanwhile, is looking to leave his second Super Bowl trip in three seasons with a Lombardi Trophy of his own. So how has the head coach gone from widely maligned at the end of 2023 back to the NFL's biggest stage, drawing loads of internal support along the way?

"He's a great communicator," All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson told CBSSports.com this week. "I think he's accountable to us. Anything in the media that's going around, he addresses it. Everything's discussed. I think that's why we've had a lot of success, because he's open, he's transparent, and [he] demands for accountability, and that's for everybody."

Johnson's fellow star tackle, Jordan Mailata, also had high praise for Sirianni in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX, telling CBSSports.com that the coach's personality works in tandem with that of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"It's like fire and ice," Mailata explained. "It's like fire and ice, man. You got one cool, calm and collected, and you got one that brings the heat every time, brings the passion, brings the energy."

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was also complimentary of his coach at Opening Night, which was held in the Caesars Superdome that'll house Sunday's championship game. While Sirianni's contract is reportedly set to expire following the 2025 season, he's now won two NFC championships in his four seasons on the job.