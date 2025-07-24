PHILADELPHIA -- The NFL Players Association is not in a good place right now, and that's putting it nicely.

Controversy surrounds the union that represents the players, starting with the resignations of president JC Tretter and executive director Lloyd Howell. The resignations came after investigations into Howell regarding past lawsuits, conflicts of interest and questionable expensing practices -- and Tretter emerging as a candidate to replace him.

Essentially, the union that represents the players has no leader. And the prior leadership is scarred in scandal and controversy.

"It's a shit show, I guess," said Eagles right tackle and All-Pro Lane Johnson, who is entering his 13th season in the league. "It's been that way. People have known that. I've known."

The NFL has a collective bargaining agreement with six more years attached to the deal signed in 2020, but the owners have a significant upper hand on the players at this juncture. The players don't have an executive director after Howell resigned, nor a president.

With owners pushing for an 18-game schedule -- and many other changes -- in the near future, they can present their case as the more stable group of the two in the constant balance of power.

"I mean, yeah, you can call it how it is. It's a mess," said Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia's player rep. "But we have the right people in place right now -- right now. The main focus is all about the players, right? We need more people right now to get that job done and refocus for the players to feel supported."

With no leadership in place, NFL owners can rush to the bargaining table to get a new CBA draft in place for the 2031 season and beyond -- one that's significantly in their favor.

Of course, this all begins and ends with the players caring about the political side of the NFL. This is where Mailata comes in.

"I think I gotta do a better job of education as a player rep," Mailata said. "The guys may not know a couple things about benefits or what's going on in the news until they hear about it on the news. I think I gotta do a better job of communicating, giving them a heads up.

"It's not on them. Yes they should take an interest, but there's a reason why I'm a player rep. I should be doing a better job of engaging with the guys."

Saquon Barkley is one of the best players in the NFL. A first team All-Pro, 2,000-yard rusher, and reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Barkley admitted he didn't know much about what's going on regarding the NFLPA controversy. He's paying attention now.

"Sadly enough I should be following that a lot more," Barkley said. "I've just kinda been focused on a lot of other things right now. But that's the beauty of training camp. That's definitely the conversation that will be coming up at the lunch table."

The NFLPA is facing a clouded future, but its darkest days appear to be in the past. They just have to weather the storm.

Johnson has been around a long time. He's calling it like he sees it.

"Hopefully, it gets better," Johnson said. "I think [players] will care more when they have their voices heard. Right now, I think we have the weakest union in sports."