The Philadelphia Eagles were hit with a pretty significant blow ahead of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson was downgraded to questionable with a groin injury, then ruled inactive ahead of the contest.

The news is surprising given that he was a full practice participant all week and did not receive any treatment until Sunday morning, according to NFL Media. His absence could be significant as the Eagles are 88-48-1 with him and 13-22 without him in the starting lineup.

There's a reason why the Eagles are so good when Johnson plays. He's a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro who played an integral role on Philadelphia's 2017 championship team.

Jack Driscoll will start for Johnson against Buffalo. A 2020 fourth-round pick, Driscoll has 16 career starts under his belt that includes three starts last season.