The Philadelphia Eagles have ruled out cornerback Isaiah Rodgers ahead of their season-opening showdown against the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Rodgers did travel with the team to Brazil, but was ruled out with a hand injury.

Rodgers was limited in practice throughout the week, yet looked forward to starting Friday. This would have been Rodgers' first game in two seasons, as he was suspended the entire 2023 season due to violating the league's gambling policy. The indefinite suspension was lifted this spring.

"It's just a testimony to all my hard work," Rodgers told CBS Sports earlier this week. "So grateful for the opportunity. Want to come out here and have fun.

"Running out of the tunnel is something I'm really looking forward to. Been waiting a long time."

Starting linebacker Devin White (ankle) will also be out, but White didn't make the trip to Brazil. Nakobe Dean is expected to start at middle linebacker.

Who starts with Rodgers out?

The Eagles have two different combinations to go with at corner. If there are two cornerbacks, rookie Quinyon Mitchell will start on the outside opposite Darius Slay. If the Eagles go with three cornerbacks (nickel), Mitchell goes inside and Kelee Ringo is expected to play on the outside opposite Slay.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn't hide Mitchell would be out on the field this week.

"He's just played well," Fangio said. "He's done a good job picking up his responsibilities, done a good job playing, and he will be out there."

Mitchell is set to become the first Eagles rookie cornerback to start Week 1 since Eric Allen in 1988. Mitchell's confidence has been displayed throughout camp, as it's helped him prepare for his first start.

"It just means I've been working hard and stuff like that," Mitchell said. "And I just gotta keep my foot on the gas pedal. ... Since I got here, I feel like I belonged. The nickel part took me a little while, but now I'm just ready to go out and play."