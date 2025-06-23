Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is adding author to his resume. On Monday, it was announced that the defending Super Bowl champion is releasing a children's book titled "Better Than A Touchdown," illustrated by Nneka Myers. The book is available for preorder now and hits shelves March 10, 2026.

The story follows a character with the same name as the Super Bowl MVP. The description of the book says the main character Jalen is excited for the new school year so he can "finally" try out for the football team, but his mood changes when he finds out that the team has been cut. Jalen and his friends are upset at the news and want to turn the story around.

Here's a first look at the cover:

"Better than a Touchdown is a love letter to the power of community, being there for one another, and how a piece of good advice can change the course of a day," the description says, adding, "Better than a Touchdown carries a message we can all learn from: that by working together there's nothing we can't accomplish."

Hurts said "it's always been a dream of mine" to release a book. The 26-year-old is having a year of accomplishing his dreams, winning his first Super Bowl in February in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win, Hurts had 221 yards in the air, with two touchdowns, one interception and 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground.