The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are about as healthy as a team can be heading into a Super Bowl. While that may be true, there are a few injury-related items to keep an eye on regarding the Eagles as we get closer to Sunday's big game.

Here's a rundown of the Eagles' Wednesday injury report, along with a summary of each notable injury.

Player Injury Practice Status DT Jalen Carter Illness Limited RB Kenneth Gainwell Concussion/Knee Limited DE Brandon Graham Elbow Limited WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring Limited LB Zack Baun Groin Full WR Britain Covey Neck Full OL Landon Dickerson Knee Full TE Dallas Goedert Ankle Full C Cam Jurgens Back Full TE C.J. Uzomah Abdomen Full

Eagles starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter is dealing with illness that resulted in him being absent from the day's media availability. Carter, a 2023 first-round pick, was named to the Pro Bowl this season for the first time this season. He had two sacks of Matthew Stafford during Philadelphia's 28-22 win over the Rams in the divisional round.

Eagles fans did receive some encouraging news from offensive linemen Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson. Jurgens, the team's starting center, told reporters on Wednesday that he will play on Sunday despite a lingering back injury that limited him during the team's NFC title game win over the Commanders. Jurgens played in 38% of the team's offensive snaps after replacing Dickerson, who started the game in Jurgens' place before suffering a knee injury during the first half.

Like Jurgens, Dickerson also expressed confidence in his ability for Sunday, stating that he will be back in time to face the Chiefs. A three-time Pro Bowl guard, Dickerson played an integral role in Saquon Barkley becoming the ninth back in history to run for over 2,000 yards in a season. He also helped Jalen Hurts reach double digits in touchdown runs for a fourth straight year.

Philadelphia may also have veteran defensive end Brandon Graham back for the Super Bowl. Graham, who has been on injured reserve since tearing a biceps in Week 12, says he is optimistic regarding his odds of playing on Sunday in what could be the final game of his 15-year career. Graham would obviously have to be activated onto the active roster in order to play.

One player notably absent from Wednesday's injury report was quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had previously been listed with a knee injury sustained in Philadelphia's Week 16 loss to the Commanders. It appears that the knee is no longer a hinderance to Hurts, who appears to be at full strength entering the Super Bowl.