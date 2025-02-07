The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are about as healthy as a team that has lasted all the way through to the Super Bowl could be.

Here is their final Super Bowl LIX injury report ahead of the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs, plus a summary of the notable injuries.

* Unspecified means player will be active and able to play in Super Bowl LIX

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (illness), who leads the 2024 postseason in quarterback pressures (20), practiced fully on Friday and is good to go for Super Bowl LIX as he is without a game status. His game-wrecking ability could be the difference in the game's outcome. Carter sealed the Eagles' NFC divisional round victory with a third-down sack of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford before pressuring him into an errant throw on fourth down.

Philadelphia center Cam Jurgens (back) practiced fully on Friday, and he will also be ready for Sunday after battling a back injury that caused him to miss parts of the Eagles' NFC Championship game victory against the Washington Commanders. Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson (knee) was also a full practice participant, and he will play. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was limited on Friday, but he will play as well. Linebacker Zack Baun (groin) and tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) were both full participants and will be on the field.

The most intriguing portion of this injury list is that Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (elbow) is questionable. He has been on injured reserve since Week 12 with a biceps tear, but the former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion has a chance to suit up for what may be the last game of his 15-year career, all with Philadelphia. The Eagles have up until 3 p.m. CT on Saturday to activate Graham off of IR and onto the active roster in order for him to be eligible to play on Sunday.