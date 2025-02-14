Skip to Main Content

Eagles Super Bowl parade 2025: Live updates, time, parade route for Philadelphia's championship celebration

It's party time in the City of Brotherly Love

The Philadelphia Eagles are world champions ... again. Seven years after lifting their first Lombardi Trophy, the NFC contenders are fresh off a historic Super Bowl LIX rout of the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Birds hand Patrick Mahomes one of the worst defeats of his future Hall of Fame career, but they prevented the Chiefs from becoming the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls.

Accordingly, it's party time in the City of Brotherly Love, where Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and the rest of the Eagles' all-star heroes are taking the streets of Philadelphia for a championship parade. Former Eagles great Jason Kelce is perhaps most famous for his impassioned parade speech back in 2018, and now a new era of Philly stars will have their own chance to ring in the celebration alongside thousands.

The Super Bowl parade will begin at 11 a.m. from Broad and Pattison avenues outside Lincoln Financial Field and travel northbound on Broad Street toward City Hall before continuing onto the Ben Franklin Parkway. Players, coaches and others will prepare to climb the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. A "formal program" will begin at 1 p.m., the city said, with ceremonial speeches expected to begin by 2 p.m.

Stay tuned for all the best highlights of the Eagles parade right here:

Updating Live
(13)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jeffrey Lurie is on the first bus with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Eagles ready to take off at the Linc. 

Jeff Kerr
February 14, 2025, 3:50 PM
Feb. 14, 2025, 10:50 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

This guy has been here since 9 p.m. last night

Jeff Kerr
February 14, 2025, 3:47 PM
Feb. 14, 2025, 10:47 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
Cody Benjamin
February 14, 2025, 3:40 PM
Feb. 14, 2025, 10:40 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat is wearing the same fur coat that Chris Long wore for the team's 2018 parade. Long had teased this week that an unnamed Eagle would be borrowing the item.

Cody Benjamin
February 14, 2025, 3:38 PM
Feb. 14, 2025, 10:38 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The famous Super Bowl coat Chris Long wore in 2018 now goes to Josh Sweat

Jeff Kerr
February 14, 2025, 3:37 PM
Feb. 14, 2025, 10:37 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles are getting into the latest Nike ad with Jalen Hurts. LOVE Park is "Love Hurts" on Valentine's Day.

Jeff Kerr
February 14, 2025, 3:34 PM
Feb. 14, 2025, 10:34 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
Cody Benjamin
February 14, 2025, 3:10 PM
Feb. 14, 2025, 10:10 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

PA Governor Josh Shapiro on Eagles to CBS Philly. 

"I'm so damn proud of this team. People love to hate on the Eagles. People love to hate on Philly. I think we became America's Team in all of this. I hope Dallas hears this." 

Jeff Kerr
February 14, 2025, 3:09 PM
Feb. 14, 2025, 10:09 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

All Philadelphia city schools are closed today due to the parade. All hands on deck.

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

This is the speech I'm really looking forward to today. Nakobe Dean got me fired up for this. 

If you know CJGJ, he's getting the mic. 

Jeff Kerr
February 14, 2025, 2:45 PM
Feb. 14, 2025, 9:45 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles parade is about to start in just over an hour. The best place to line up is on Broad and Passyunk (if you can get in to the city). I know of buses that left at 5 a.m. to come to Philly. They got in no problem. 

Jeff Kerr
February 14, 2025, 2:38 PM
Feb. 14, 2025, 9:38 am EST
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    Saints Introduce Kellen Moore As New HC

  • Image thumbnail
    2:52

    Top Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    Best Option To Start At QB For Jets Next Season

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Best Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers' Jets Tenure

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    Jets Announce Decision To Move On From Aaron Rodgers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Can Emeka Egbuka Break Out As Next Best Ohio State WR?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Panthers Should Sign Tee Higgins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Ashton Jeanty Headlines RBs At NFL Combine

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    Travis Hunter Attending Combine As DB

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Ward vs. Sanders vs. Dart At NFL Combine

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Commanders Should Trade For Deebo Samuel

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Raiders Should Sign Russell Wilson

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Lions Should Trade For Maxx Crosby

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Browns Should Sign Kirk Cousins

  • Image thumbnail
    3:45

    Steelers Should Sign Aaron Rodgers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    How Teams Plan To Utilize Travis Hunter

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Saints Introduce Kellen Moore As Head Coach

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    If This Is It, Where Does Aaron Rodgers Rank All-Time?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Best Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    J.K. Dobbins Has Career Year Ahead Of Free Agency

See All NFL Videos