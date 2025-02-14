Eagles Super Bowl parade 2025: Live updates, time, parade route for Philadelphia's championship celebration

The Philadelphia Eagles are world champions ... again. Seven years after lifting their first Lombardi Trophy, the NFC contenders are fresh off a historic Super Bowl LIX rout of the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Birds hand Patrick Mahomes one of the worst defeats of his future Hall of Fame career, but they prevented the Chiefs from becoming the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls.

Accordingly, it's party time in the City of Brotherly Love, where Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and the rest of the Eagles' all-star heroes are taking the streets of Philadelphia for a championship parade. Former Eagles great Jason Kelce is perhaps most famous for his impassioned parade speech back in 2018, and now a new era of Philly stars will have their own chance to ring in the celebration alongside thousands.

The Super Bowl parade will begin at 11 a.m. from Broad and Pattison avenues outside Lincoln Financial Field and travel northbound on Broad Street toward City Hall before continuing onto the Ben Franklin Parkway. Players, coaches and others will prepare to climb the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. A "formal program" will begin at 1 p.m., the city said, with ceremonial speeches expected to begin by 2 p.m.

Stay tuned for all the best highlights of the Eagles parade right here: