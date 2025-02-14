Jeffrey Lurie is on the first bus with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Eagles ready to take off at the Linc.
Eagles Super Bowl parade 2025: Live updates, time, parade route for Philadelphia's championship celebration
It's party time in the City of Brotherly Love
The Philadelphia Eagles are world champions ... again. Seven years after lifting their first Lombardi Trophy, the NFC contenders are fresh off a historic Super Bowl LIX rout of the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Birds hand Patrick Mahomes one of the worst defeats of his future Hall of Fame career, but they prevented the Chiefs from becoming the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls.
Accordingly, it's party time in the City of Brotherly Love, where Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and the rest of the Eagles' all-star heroes are taking the streets of Philadelphia for a championship parade. Former Eagles great Jason Kelce is perhaps most famous for his impassioned parade speech back in 2018, and now a new era of Philly stars will have their own chance to ring in the celebration alongside thousands.
The Super Bowl parade will begin at 11 a.m. from Broad and Pattison avenues outside Lincoln Financial Field and travel northbound on Broad Street toward City Hall before continuing onto the Ben Franklin Parkway. Players, coaches and others will prepare to climb the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. A "formal program" will begin at 1 p.m., the city said, with ceremonial speeches expected to begin by 2 p.m.
Stay tuned for all the best highlights of the Eagles parade right here:
This guy has been here since 9 p.m. last night
Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat is wearing the same fur coat that Chris Long wore for the team's 2018 parade. Long had teased this week that an unnamed Eagle would be borrowing the item.
The famous Super Bowl coat Chris Long wore in 2018 now goes to Josh Sweat
The Eagles are getting into the latest Nike ad with Jalen Hurts. LOVE Park is "Love Hurts" on Valentine's Day.
PA Governor Josh Shapiro on Eagles to CBS Philly.
"I'm so damn proud of this team. People love to hate on the Eagles. People love to hate on Philly. I think we became America's Team in all of this. I hope Dallas hears this."
All Philadelphia city schools are closed today due to the parade. All hands on deck.
This is the speech I'm really looking forward to today. Nakobe Dean got me fired up for this.
If you know CJGJ, he's getting the mic.
The Eagles parade is about to start in just over an hour. The best place to line up is on Broad and Passyunk (if you can get in to the city). I know of buses that left at 5 a.m. to come to Philly. They got in no problem.
-
2:12
Saints Introduce Kellen Moore As New HC
-
2:52
Top Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers
-
2:29
Best Option To Start At QB For Jets Next Season
-
2:16
Best Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers' Jets Tenure
-
2:30
Jets Announce Decision To Move On From Aaron Rodgers
-
2:35
Can Emeka Egbuka Break Out As Next Best Ohio State WR?
-
0:35
Panthers Should Sign Tee Higgins
-
1:53
Ashton Jeanty Headlines RBs At NFL Combine
-
2:27
Travis Hunter Attending Combine As DB
-
1:49
Ward vs. Sanders vs. Dart At NFL Combine
-
0:58
Commanders Should Trade For Deebo Samuel
-
1:24
Raiders Should Sign Russell Wilson
-
2:02
Lions Should Trade For Maxx Crosby
-
1:19
Browns Should Sign Kirk Cousins
-
3:45
Steelers Should Sign Aaron Rodgers
-
2:05
How Teams Plan To Utilize Travis Hunter
-
1:25
Saints Introduce Kellen Moore As Head Coach
-
1:25
If This Is It, Where Does Aaron Rodgers Rank All-Time?
-
2:58
Best Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers
-
1:25
J.K. Dobbins Has Career Year Ahead Of Free Agency