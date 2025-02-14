The joy surrounding the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX parade celebration was partially dampened by violence Friday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Two people were shot along Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia amongst a crowd eager to celebrate at the Eagles' championship parade around 2:35 p.m. ET, according to police, via CBS News Philadelphia. The victims -- both women, according to police -- showed up at the medical tent at 23rd and Spring Garden streets to get help.

The shooting occurred on the 2300 block, near the parade, at a portable toilet line following a fight involving multiple people, police told the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to Frank Vanore, the city's deputy police commissioner, the women were shot by a man wearing an Eagles jersey after an argument, all while Eagles players and other team officials were doing speeches on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

One woman, 27, was shot in her left calf, while the other, a 20-year-old bystander, got shot in her upper left thigh. Police said both victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and in stable condition.

The 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend tried to cut the line, according to Vanore, which is when someone punched the boyfriend and a brawl began. Someone in the throng of people fired shots, which hit both women.

The incident remains under investigation, Vanore said, via the Inquirer. No arrests were made and no weapons have been recovered.

This marks the second year in a row in which shots have been fired at a Super Bowl parade: Two men were charged with murder after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super LVIII parade. One person died that day while 22 others were injured.

CBS Sports will continue to update this developing story.