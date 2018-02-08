Eagles Super Bowl parade: Watch live stream, updates, all the best moments

The Eagles won their first Lombardi Trophy on Sunday; on Thursday they celebrate with their fans

Four days after the Eagles upended the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, they're back in Philadelphia to officially celebrate the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy. Fans have been partying nonstop since the final whistle on Sunday night -- we've seen everything from folks overcoming greased-up  light poles to surviving collapsing awnings and everything in between.  Now, though, the City of Brotherly Love comes together to commemorate what has already been called a bigger deal than the 2008 Phillies' championship and the Pope's 2015 visit. 

The parade begins at 11 a.m. ET and you can watch it above (or right here if the stream doesn't load for you), but fans have been lining the streets since Wednesday night. But don't worry if you can't make it -- the CBSSports.com live blog is the next best thing. Just stay with us for all the live updates as they happen:

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

