Eagles Super Bowl parade: Watch live stream, updates, best moments

Four days after the Eagles upended the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, they're back in Philadelphia to officially celebrate the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy. Fans have been partying nonstop since the final whistle on Sunday night -- we've seen everything from folks overcoming greased-up light poles to surviving collapsing awnings and everything in between. Now, though, the City of Brotherly Love comes together to commemorate what has already been called a bigger deal than the 2008 Phillies' championship and the Pope's 2015 visit.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. ET and you can watch it right here but fans have been lining the streets since Wednesday night. But don't worry if you can't make it -- the CBSSports.com live blog is the next best thing. Just stay with us for all the live updates as they happen: