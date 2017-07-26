Eagles surprisingly cut 2014 first-round pick, trade starting lineman to Broncos

When the Eagles kick off training camp on Thursday with their first full team practice, two veterans won't be around to participate: Allen Barbre and Marcus Smith.

Although the Eagles originally announced that both players were cut Wednesday, that's not actually the case. Philly actually traded Barbre to the Broncos in exchange for a conditional 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

Basically, the Eagles gave Barbre away for nothing, which is somewhat surprising, considering the veteran had been a mainstay on Philly's offensive line over the past two years with a total of 28 starts.

The versatile lineman started 25 of those games at left guard and three at right tackle. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman only had good things to say about Barbre after traded him away.

"Allen Barbre is a pro's pro," Roseman said in a statement. "Not only did he help the team with his solid play as a starter at left guard, but his ability to step up and play multiple positions helped us battle through some difficult situations."

By trading Barbre, the Eagles will open up $2.1 million in salary cap space.

With Barbre gone, the new left guard in Philly will be Isaac Seumalo. The second-year player started a total of four games for the Eagles in 2016, with those starts coming at three different positions.

If Seumalo, who was taken in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, doesn't pan out, the Eagles might eventually regret letting Barbre go.

As for the other big release, the Eagles cut Smith because he never lived up to his first-round potential. After being taken with the 26th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Smith only played in 37 games with the Eagles, with zero starts.

The Eagles passed on the chance to pick up Smith's fifth-year option in May, so the writing has basically been on the wall.

The Eagles also had a financial incentive to dump Smith. According to NFL.com, the former first-rounder was due a $594,000 roster bonus on the third day of training camp that the Eagles now won't have to pay.

Smith joins Johnny Manziel and Justin Gilbert as first-rounders from 2014 who have been total busts.