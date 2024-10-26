PHILADELPHIA -- The last time Sydney Brown had to go against Chase Brown in college, the competitiveness easily showed.

Born just two minutes apart, Sydney had the opportunity to best his identical twin brother in the game they love most. The pair were juniors at Illinois when they went up against each other in an intrasquad scrimmage. That was the last time the brothers were put to the test on the football field.

"We used to go at it all the time, but it got to the point they wouldn't let us practice against each other — which kind of speaks for itself," Sydney said with a smile. "That's the competitive nature we have with each other and the kind of relationship we have with one another. That's pushed us to where we are now.

"Having that competitive edge and trying to out do the other twin. That's been our relationship growing up."

Of course, that will change on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Cincinnati Bengals. Sydney, a safety on the Eagles, will be seeing Chase, a running back on the Bengals, at some point in the game. Sydney will likely get an opportunity to bring down Chase for the first time since they faced off at Illinois.

This will also be the first time the brothers have faced off against each other. If Sydney were to bring down Chase, he would be the first player to tackle his identical twin brother since Ronde Barber tackled Tiki Barber in Week 8 of the 2006 season. The Barbers are the only known identical twin brothers to tackle each other in an NFL game (since play-by-play was first tracked in 1991).

"We both talk shit," Brown said with a laugh. "We definitely will have something. It's just one of those moments where this game happens how many four years, whatever it is. Whoever gets got is gonna have to wait to have that opportunity again."

Competitive by nature, the Browns' were barred from going against each other during they're final two years at Illinois. Both were able to carve out a niche in the years since. Sydney became a third-round pick of the Eagles in 2023 draft while Chase ended up a fifth-round pick by the Bengals.

Chase has become the top rushing option on the Bengals in recent weeks, scoring a touchdown in three of his last four games. He has 50+ scrimmage yards in five straight games and is second on the team in touchdowns with four.

"I'm not surprised by it," Sydney said of Chase's success. "He put the work in the offseason. It's just how he's driven. That's how his mindset was when he was drafted to be the starting running back for the Cincinnati Bengals and he continues to work for that every single day.

"He's just, he's a dog. He has the right mentality, attacks the game the right way and I'm not surprised to see him having success he's had because of the work that he puts on a daily basis, from the game plan to his body."

Sydney is in his second game back from a torn ACL suffered in January, still trying to find his role in the Eagles defense. There was the possibility Sydney wouldn't be available for this game, pending on what month the Eagles faced the Bengals on the calendar. The brothers knew their matchup would come this year, but Sydney was hoping he'd be on the field for October 27.

"I was literally sitting there like counting down the months when I'll be back. How deep in October?" Brown said. "It was definitely on my mind but ... Was I extra motivated? Yea for sure, but it was something we both have been looking forward to since we were little kids. It's just a great opportunity."

Outside of football, the Browns' found a new way to unleash their competitive edge. They engage in PGA Tour Golf on the XBox, with Sydney admitting he gets the better of Chase. Of course, Sydney said Chase would admit he has the leg up on those battles.

The inseparable pair talk every week, but held off communication once Tuesday passed. After Sunday, they'll go back to their normal routine.

"We always talk about who we're playing, key players, and stuff," Brown said. "It's just easier to split that and not have that conversation since it could lead to us leaking stuff.

"But we're excited, it's cool. He got a pretty big role there. I'm excited for him and what he's able to do. But also the opportunity we have to go against their team. I don't think there's anything more than the Eagles vs. the Bengals. I'll just leave it at that."

Sydney and Chase will eventually see each other on the field at some point on Sunday, whether it's during or after the game. They'll be making the entire providence of Ontario and country of Canada proud, regardless of the result.

"I think it's neat. I think it's really neat," Brown said. "I think it's a big deal for the city. It's pretty cool we have this opportunity. It doesn't happen too often, especially twin brothers.

"Two kids coming from Canada. Hopefully it aspires a younger generation."