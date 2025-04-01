Coming off a Super Bowl title, there has been plenty of change in the Philadelphia Eagles organization this offseason. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore left for a head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints, which was just the start of the offseason turnover.

The Eagles allowed pass rusher Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams, guard Mekhi Becton, linebacker Oren Burks, cornerback Darius Slay and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to depart in free agency. Philadelphia also traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, receiving guard Kenyon Green in return, and dealt Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns -- capping off all of the major departures from the roster.

Philadelphia was able to retain linebacker Zack Baun, and then it added cornerback Adoree' Jackson, pass rushers Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari and running back AJ Dillon on one-year deals this offseason. While there were changes to the roster, there also was the controversy surrounding the "Tush Push" heading into the league meetings -- and a potential vote on whether the play should be banned (The Eagles run the play at a high rate and run it very well).

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke at the annual league meeting on Tuesday. Here are the key takeaways from his 34-minute session with the media.

Lobbying around the league for 'Tush Push' support?

Sirianni: "You guys know my opinion on it. I'm not going to continue to dive into it. My opinion is very well documented, and I won't continue to dive into that. ... I still stand where I stood when we talked at the combine. We'll see how it goes down.

"Have I been lobbying? I've talked to a couple of people. We'll see how it goes today."

Analysis: The Eagles need nine votes from owners to keep the "Tush Push" for 2025, but the vote was tabled until May. Sirianni has admitted he's talked to other teams, and a few coaches have been on the record about support for the play; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn are three of them.

Are the concerns valid despite zero data on injuries?

Sirianni: "I know what the data says, and I know how we coach it. We don't coach a push play any differently than we coach a quarterback sneak play. So, like, again, the injury data says what it says. And we coach it the exact same way whether somebody's pushing, or whether somebody's not pushing.

"And that play has been in, I think somebody (Packers CEO Mark Murphy) said something about Bart Starr running the play a long time ago. So that play has been in for a very long time. There's probably enough data about that play to get information."

Analysis: The Eagles have converted the quarterback sneak at a high clip prior to the "Tush Push," so it shouldn't affect the team if the play is banned.

On the decision to trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Sirianni: "Chauncey's contributions to this team were awesome. He brings a lot of energy and makes a lot of plays. I love him. I wish him the best. I had a good experience with him for two years. A lot has been said on his energy and of course he's got great energy every day. He loves football. He loves to play the game on Sunday. We have a lot of defensive guys that play with an edge, that play with great energy. I think of Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith about how much energy and effort. Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell play with a deep passion of energy and edge.

"We have a lot of guys on that defensive side that will continue to bring what C.J. brought. Wish Chauncey the best. I love him, but obviously miss him."

Analysis: The Eagles traded Gardner-Johnson to the Texans for guard Kenyon Green, who will compete with Tyler Steen for the starting right guard job. Philadelphia has to pay its young defensive players and keep its stalwarts on defense (including Zack Baun). Gardner-Johnson had multiple years left on his contract and wasn't paid amongst the upper echelon of safeties in the league, but the Eagles had to make the tough decision to move on and trust younger players in the secondary.

On Dallas Goedert potentially getting traded

Sirianni: "Right now, he's on our football team. He's meant a lot to us. We'll see how that plays out. He's a heck of a football player and leader. I want to bring back as many of those guys as you possibly can. That is not the reality of the NFL. so we'll see what happens. Of course, we want everyone back.

"You want to try and hold onto as many of those guys as you can. We did something special together, but there's more to it than that."

Analysis: It appears as if Sirianni isn't anticipating Goedert coming back, but the draft will play itself out. The Eagles signed Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant this offseason for the tight end room and have one more year on Goedert's contract. An extension doesn't appear likely, so the Eagles may move on this offseason instead of Goedert playing out the final year of his deal.

On AJ Dillon complimenting Saquon Barkley

Sirianni: "That will be determined. Obviously, Saquon is a phenomenal player, maybe the best player in the NFL this year. We'll continue to use him how we use him, and I think you'll see similar things that Kenny Gainwell did, or Will Shipley did and we'll see how that role defines itself.

"We're excited about the player and the things that he brings and the person he is. Sometimes there are ways you think you can use him, and then you get in there and get your hands on him, you start working with him, and that defines itself. So, we'll see."

Analysis: There will be a running back competition between Dillon and Shipley for the No. 2 role behind Barkley next season. Whether or not that will be Dillon, who signed a one-year deal, will be determined in training camp.

Cooper DeJean moving to outside CB?

Sirianni: "We'll see where that is. He did a phenomenal job on the inside. A lot has to play out. Versatility is something we really value. We'll see how that goes."

Analysis: Sirianni won't commit to DeJean moving to the outside in a base defense and back to the slot for nickel and dime packages -- with Kelee Ringo on the outside. He also won't define a starting role for Ringo, either.