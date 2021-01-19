The Philadelphia Eagles are searching far and wide for their next head coach, despite recent indications that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is already a favorite to replace Doug Pederson in 2021. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Marcus Hayes, their ever-expanding list of potential candidates now includes Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel.

It's unclear if the Eagles have actually requested an interview with Fassel, but the rival coach would represent Philadelphia's first major foray into special teams in an attempt to fill its head coaching vacancy. The 47-year-old Fassel has spent the last 16 years coaching special teams in the NFL, joining the Cowboys in 2020 after eight years in the same role with the Los Angeles Rams.

A former college wide receiver, Fassel spent the first six years of his coaching career on the offensive side of the ball, rotating between various roles for Bucknell, Idaho State and Division II New Mexico Highlands, as well as in the NFL Europe, from 1999-2004. At New Mexico Highlands, he served as both head coach and assistant athletic director, compiling just a 3-19 record atop the staff. He's best known, however, for his special teams work, coaching Pro Bowlers like Sebastian Janikowski and Shane Lechler with the Oakland Raiders (2008-2011) and then serving two different coaching staffs as the Rams' special teams coordinator from 2012-2019.

Fassel's only head coaching experience, outside of New Mexico Highlands, came in 2016, when he replaced Jeff Fisher as the Rams' interim coach. He went 0-3 during that stretch before returning to special teams coordinator the following year under Sean McVay.