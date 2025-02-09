NEW ORLEANS -- Cam Jurgens thought the phrase was a Jeff Stoutland original. The Philadelphia Eagles center should have known better.

During Super Bowl week, Jurgens was asked to describe his best quote of the year. Don't go chasin' waterfalls.

Jurgens didn't know it was a song lyric, yet alone who sang it. He thought it was an original quote from Stoutland, the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach.

This is just the slogan of the Eagles' playoff run ahead of Super Bowl LIX, at least on the offensive side of the ball.

"It's about being present in the moment," said Eagles captain Jordan Mailata. "Don't make the moment bigger than it is. Don't go chasin' waterfalls."

The Eagles have certainly controlled the moment over their last 16 games, a 15-1 stretch that has rivaled the best single-season runs in franchise history. They have won their last 13 games Jalen Hurts has started and finished and the quarterback has only committed two giveaways in the stretch.

The secret sauce to the Eagles success? They have not turned the ball over much since their bye week (Week 5). Philadelphia has just seven giveaways since the bye week and zero in the postseason. Their bread and butter has been the running game, which has taken off to another level in the playoffs. Philadelphia is averaging 227.7 rushing yards per game and has averaged 6.6 yards per carry.

The formula to win is simple. Run the ball and don't turn it over. They certainly aren't making the moment bigger than what it is.

"The main thing of it is -- you can only control so much," said Eagles All-Pro Lane Johnson. "It's a funny inside joke between us."

Regardless, the Eagles aren't making Super Bowl LIX bigger than it actually is. Twenty players on this roster have played in the Super Bowl before with the Eagles, and they know how to handle big moments.

As for Jurgens? Well, he still gets laughed at for not knowing where the saying came from.

"It doesn't surprise me," Johnson said. "Cam's from Nebraska."