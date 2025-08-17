The Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans have agreed to a trade that sends wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2026 sixth-round pick from Houston to Philadelphia in exchange for tight end Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The pick swap is a reacquisition of the picks that the two teams swapped earlier this offseason in a trade that sent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from Philadelphia to Houston.

The Texans' acquisition of Bryant comes nearly a week after a void was created in their tight ends room when Brevin Jordan tore his ACL, addressing the team's need for depth at that position behind Dalton Schultz. Meanwhile, the Eagles' acquisition of Metchie continues their M.O. of adding players from championship teams, as Metchie was teammates with Eagles star DeVonta Smith on Alabama's 2020 team that won the national championship.

Metchie, 24, went on to be a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but his early pro career was derailed when he was forced to miss his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. Metchie recovered and has played in a reserve role over the past two seasons, catching a combined 40 passes for 415 yards and one touchdown. Metchie will provide depth for Philadelphia behind the top three of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson.

Bryant, meanwhile, is a former fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2020 Draft and will now be on his third team in the past year and a half. Bryant, who has 89 career receptions for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns, spent his first four seasons in Cleveland before playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.

The 27-year-old caught just nine passes for 86 yards for the Raiders after signing a one-year deal with the team. In March, the Eagles brought him in on another one-year pact, but now he's heading to Houston instead. He was competing to be the Eagles' third tight end and now has a clearer path to a roster spot with the Texans.