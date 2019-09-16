Eagles' Tim Jernigan reportedly suffers broken foot vs. Falcons, could miss remainder of season

The Philadelphia Eagles lost more than just the game when they took on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Throughout the fight, both teams saw their share of players head to the blue medical tent for evaluation, but it was the Eagles that truly got gnawed raw by the injury bug.

Of them all, and there were several, the biggest blow to the team's roster comes by way of news on defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, who won't return to the field anytime soon -- if at all in 2019. The 26-year-old reportedly received news on Tuesday morning that he's suffered a broken foot, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, and it's an injury that could potentially end his season.

The Eagles have not yet issued an official statement on Jernigan's status.

Per source, Eagles DT Tim Jernigan has a broken foot and is feared to be out for the year. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 16, 2019

The news on Jernigan comes just days after the club lost defensive tackle Malik Jackson -- their biggest free agent acquisition this offseason -- to a Lisfranc injury, and the combination of both being absent is crippling news for the Eagles defensive line. Their offense isn't exactly in possession of a clean bill of health either, with running back Corey Clement nursing a shoulder injury, wide receiver DeSean Jackson battling a groin ailment, and tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery both being evaluated this week for calf injuries.

Currently sitting at 1-1 on the season, the Eagles are now one game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the early race for the NFC East crown, and have to now figure out how to shore up their defensive line to remain competitive going forward. Jernigan was a big part of that plan, and also entered the season on a one-year deal that has seemingly now been derailed.

He'll likely be placed on injured reserve soon.