Eagles' Tim Jernigan reportedly undergoes surgery for herniated disc, will miss offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles spent the 2018 offseason adding to a Super Bowl-caliber defensive line, but they might be without one of their starters for an extended period of time.

SportsRadio 94 WIP's Howard Eskin reported on Tuesday that defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, who started all but one game for the Eagles during their 2017 title run, has undergone surgery for a herniated disc and will miss the team's offseason program.

The Laser Spine Institute says a standard recovery from a herniated disc, or an issue with the discs between spinal bones, can take anywhere from six to eight weeks. But recent players who sustained similar injuries -- like the Houston Texans' J.J. Watt and Jernigan's former teammate, the Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco -- have sometimes faced even longer recoveries.

The Eagles, however, expect a "full recovery" from Jernigan, according to Eskin.

Looking for a hot new NFL podcast that's your home for NFL coverage? Look no further. The Pick 6 Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered each day with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

Acquired in a trade with the Ravens prior to the 2017 season, Jernigan landed a four-year, $48-million contract extension with Philadelphia just two months into his first year with the team. He recorded 1.5 sacks in his first two games as an Eagle.

Until he returns to the field, the Eagles could call upon one of several veteran acquisitions to step in alongside Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox. Haloti Ngata, another former Raven, could be in line for offseason starting reps, as could former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, who's played on the interior in the past. Philadelphia parted ways with Jernigan's 2017 backup, Beau Allen, in free agency.