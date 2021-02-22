The Eagles are on the brink of a new era in the franchise's history. As they continue to gear up for this retooling, they are moving on from some former key pieces to the previous regime. The latest is wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, whom Philadelphia will release at the start of the new league year next month, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

This move isn't too surprising as the Eagles have already parted ways with fellow veteran receiver DeSean Jackson. With Jackson out the door and the pending release of Jeffery, Philadelphia is clearly sending the message that they are looking to go in a younger direction at the receiver position, among other spots across the roster. The Eagles also reportedly restructured Jeffery's contract back in early January to provide some cap relief. Completely moving on in the next few weeks may be an attempt to gain even more wiggle-room as the club is currently cap-strapped.

Jeffery has spent the past four seasons with the Eagles, which includes their Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2017. He originally signed a one-year deal with the club that season and proved to be a key piece en route to that first-ever title. During that postseason, the now 31-year-old receiver caught 12 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns over those three contests. In Philadelphia's Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots, Jeffery totaled 73 yards receiving and a touchdown.

In early December of that season, he inked a four-year, $52 million extension with the team, which did have one season remaining.

While Jeffery was dominant during the early stages of his Eagles career, the former second-round pick out of South Carolina struggled to stay on the field. He's failed to play a full 16-game season for the past three years, which includes a 2020 campaign where he was limited to just seven games.

During his final season in Philly, Jeffery caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.