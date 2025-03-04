A day after parting ways with Super Bowl champion Darius Slay, the Philadelphia Eagles are cutting ties with another top cornerback, informing former starter James Bradberry that he will be designated a post-June 1 release at the start of 2025 free agency, as ESPN reported.

Bradberry's release will save the Eagles $2.1 million against the 2025 salary cap, per Jeremy Fowler, while the veteran's agent has received permission to engage with other teams ahead of free agency.

The 31-year-old Bradberry was widely expected to be cut or traded ahead of the 2024 season, but a preseason Achilles tear sent him to injured reserve, where he remained throughout the Eagles' Super Bowl run. Slay and other Eagles defensive backs credited him for his mentorship behind the scenes.

Prior to the injury, Bradberry endured a roller coaster of a two-year stint in the Eagles' starting lineup. Signed in May 2022 after his surprise release by the rival New York Giants, he turned in a career-best performance opposite Slay in his Philadelphia debut, logging 17 pass breakups en route to a Super Bowl LVII appearance. Bradberry's play declined mightily in 2023, however, and he was benched in the playoffs.

Before joining the Eagles, Bradberry split his first six NFL seasons between the Giants and Carolina Panthers. He's one of several accomplished cover men set to be available this offseason, with Slay also released and Green Bay Packers standout Jaire Alexander reportedly on the trade block.