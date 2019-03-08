Eagles to reportedly trade or release Michael Bennett after pass-rusher says he wants a raise

Michael Bennett has been one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL for quite some time. Now, he wants to be paid like it. But the Eagles are reportedly planning to trade or release the pass rusher rather than give him what he wants, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

Sources: #Eagles plan to trade or release DE Michael Bennett. My story: https://t.co/cK6BwMMbuS — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 8, 2019

Bennett is set to collect a base salary of $6.2 million in 2019 and $7 million in 2020, with $1 million roster bonuses on the books for each year as well. However, none of that salary is guaranteed, so the Eagles appear to be choosing to simply wipe his salary from the books. The Eagles prioritize defensive line depth over almost everything else in football, but they've also got a lot of it already, putting them in the position to go with multiple cheaper options instead of giving Bennett even more money, which the star pass rusher indicated he wanted on an appearance on "Good Morning Football."

Eagles DE Michael Bennett says on @gmfb that he wants a pay raise. Made $5.7M last season, is scheduled to make $7.2M in 2019. Definitely a cut or trade candidate. — 𝗝𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗺𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗺𝗮𝗻 (@JABergman) March 8, 2019

Bennett is headed into his age-34 season and was still incredibly productive last year with 34 tackles (15 for loss), nine sacks, 30 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. He is an incredibly versatile player who can play in any spot along the defensive line, and is equally adept at defending both the run and the pass. If the Eagles do decide to either trade or release him, he should have plenty of suitors. Whether or not someone is willing to meet whatever his asking price is, though, is another, much more open question.