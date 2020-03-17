Eagles to sign former Steelers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave to three-year, $39 million deal, per report
Hargrave blossomed into a quality starter in his four seasons in Pittsburgh
The Gravedigger is heading to the eastern part of the Keystone State. Javon Hargrave, who was given his intimidating nickname during his years at South Carolina State, will reportedly sign a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The 89th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Hargrave started in 53 of his 62 career regular season games with the Steelers, helping Pittsburgh win back-to-back AFC North titles while advancing to the AFC Championship Game during his rookie season. During his time with the Steelers, Hargrave tallied 168 tackles (22 for loss), 14.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits. Over the past two seasons, Hargrave recorded 67 tackles and 10.5 sacks while helping the Steelers lead the NFL in sacks during that span.
Hargrave is set to join an Eagles' defense that was ranked 15th in scoring, third in run defense and fourth in third down efficiency last season. Philadelphia, who fell at home to the Seahawks in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs this past January, is coming off of a pair of 9-7 seasons after capturing their first-ever Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 season.
Philadelphia made headlines earlier in the day by re-signing defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, who was acquired last offseason via a trade with the Colts. The Eagles' defensive line also consists of Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett.
The news regarding Hargrave came shortly after the Steelers franchise tagged outside linebacker Bud Dupree while releasing OLB Anthony Chickillo, ILB Mark Barron and receiver Johnny Holton. Monday also saw the retirement of Ramon Foster, Pittsburgh's left guard since the 2009 season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Raiders closing on Mariota deal
Mariota may soon be heading to Sin City
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Patriots Offseason Hub: Free agency news
Tom Brady's free agency remains one of the biggest offseason questions for New England
-
Report: Van Noy signs deal with Dolphins
Kyle Van Noy is staying in the AFC East, but heading south
-
Ravens draft options in the second round
Baltimore has options on both sides of the football in the second round
-
FA grades for Tannehill, more moves
The Colts, 49ers and Raiders also earn high marks for keeping key players
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game