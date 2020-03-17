Eagles to sign former Steelers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave to three-year, $39 million deal, per report

The Gravedigger is heading to the eastern part of the Keystone State. Javon Hargrave, who was given his intimidating nickname during his years at South Carolina State, will reportedly sign a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 89th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Hargrave started in 53 of his 62 career regular season games with the Steelers, helping Pittsburgh win back-to-back AFC North titles while advancing to the AFC Championship Game during his rookie season. During his time with the Steelers, Hargrave tallied 168 tackles (22 for loss), 14.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits. Over the past two seasons, Hargrave recorded 67 tackles and 10.5 sacks while helping the Steelers lead the NFL in sacks during that span.

Hargrave is set to join an Eagles' defense that was ranked 15th in scoring, third in run defense and fourth in third down efficiency last season. Philadelphia, who fell at home to the Seahawks in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs this past January, is coming off of a pair of 9-7 seasons after capturing their first-ever Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 season.

Philadelphia made headlines earlier in the day by re-signing defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, who was acquired last offseason via a trade with the Colts. The Eagles' defensive line also consists of Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett.

The news regarding Hargrave came shortly after the Steelers franchise tagged outside linebacker Bud Dupree while releasing OLB Anthony Chickillo, ILB Mark Barron and receiver Johnny Holton. Monday also saw the retirement of Ramon Foster, Pittsburgh's left guard since the 2009 season.