The Philadelphia Eagles are making a notable roster move ahead of Tuesday's 53-man deadline by waiving offensive lineman Kenyon Green, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The reigning Super Bowl champions traded for Green and a fifth-round pick in March in a deal that gave the Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a sixth-round pick. Green was expected to compete for a backup guard spot but clearly did not make the kind of progress needed to keep a roster spot.

While the Eagles appear set with their formidable starting five of Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen and Lane Johnson, they have been active in reshuffling some of their reserves on the offensive line. On Sunday, Philly made a total of three trades -- two of which included offensive linemen. The Eagles acquired offensive tackle Fred Johnson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a seventh-round pick, and then sent offensive tackle Darian Kinnard to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a future sixth-round pick.

Green was selected by the Texans with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He struggled as a rookie and then missed his entire second season after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason. In 2024, Green played in 12 games at left guard with nine starts.