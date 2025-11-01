For the second time this week, the Philadelphia Eagles have made a trade for a veteran defensive back, this time acquiring Jaire Alexander from the Ravens for a late-round draft pick swap, the team announced on Saturday.

The Eagles will send a 2026 sixth rounder to Baltimore for Alexander and a 2027 seventh round pick, as they continue trying to bolster their secondary ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Earlier in the week, Philadelphia traded for Jets corner Michael Carter II to fill a need in the slot and now add Alexander to provide further depth on the perimeter.

The Eagles have been in the middle of the pack this season in pass defense and clearly felt their secondary was their biggest area of need coming into the deadline. While Alexander is a big name for long-time NFL fans given his All-Pro credentials in Green Bay, he hasn't been that same player of late and shouldn't be expected to be a major impact player in the Philly secondary.

Alexander has not been part of the Ravens' regular rotation after signing in Baltimore this offseason, appearing in just two games and tallying four tackles on the year. Alexander was an inactive for the Ravens' win in Miami on Thursday night, and now they flip him to Philadelphia to recoup a late-round pick. Alexander will hope a fresh start can allow him to find a more comfortable role as a reserve in Philly after not panning out as hoped in Baltimore.