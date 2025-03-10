Kenny Pickett is on the move again. A year after he was traded from the Steelers to the Eagles, the former first-round pick has been dealt to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Pickett will likely get a chance to be the Browns' starter while DeShaun Watson recovers from an Achilles injury that is expected to sideline him for most if not all of next season. Expect the Browns to continue to add to their quarterback room as the offseason progresses.

The 26-year-old Pickett spent the 2024 season as Jalen Hurts' backup in Philadelphia. In his lone start for the Eagles, Pickett completed 66.7% of his throws that included a touchdown pass in a Week 17 win over the Cowboys. That was also the game that saw Saquon Barkley eclipse 2,000 rushing yards for the season.

A decorated college quarterback who helped Pitt capture the school's first ACC title, Pickett was selected by the Steelers with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He started his rookie season on the bench before he was brought in to replace an ineffective Mitch Trubisky during Pittsburgh's Week 4 game against the Jets.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, including Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, other vets Cody Benjamin

The Steelers were 3-7 that season before Pickett helped lead them to a 6-1 finish. In 2023, Pickett helped Pittsburgh get off to a 7-4 start before he suffered an injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13. Pickett never played for the Steelers again after the team stayed with Mason Rudolph at quarterback for the rest of the season.

Pickett, who went 15-10 as the Steelers' starting quarterback, was traded shortly after the team acquired Russell Wilson last offseason. Pickett will now face the Steelers twice a year as a member of Pittsburgh's historic rival.