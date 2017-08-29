Eagles trade LS Jon Dorenbos for 2019 seventh-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints for a 2019 seventh-round pick, per the team's official release.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie released a statement on the trade.

"Jon’s enthusiasm and positive outlook are contagious," Lurie said. "He’s one of the most genuine, caring people you could ever meet. I speak on behalf of the entire organization when I say we are incredibly proud to have called him an Eagle and our doors are always open to him in the future."

Dorenbos was the longest tenured Eagles player, which dated back to 2006. The 36-year-old Dorenbos was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2014 and a First Team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus in 2014.

Dorenbos tied an Eagles franchise record last season by playing in 162 consecutive games. The Eagles long-snapper signed a contract extension last November that took him to the 2019 season.

Dorenbos made national news in 2016 as a finalist on the hit NBC show America's Got Talent, finishing third in the competition with his magic act. He was one of the most popular players in team history.

Scheduled to make $1,087,500 this season, the Eagles save $805,500 in cap space with the trade.

