PHILADELPHIA -- Britain Covey didn't hide how vital Year 3 is in the NFL. The clock isn't ticking on his NFL career, but the opportunity to be more than a very good punt returner might be.

"I'm not a young guy in the league anymore," Covey said. "I'm in Year 3, like this is the time I should be contributing wherever I can."

The time is now for Covey to show to the Eagles he can be more than one of the best punt returners in the NFL. There's an open competition for the WR3 job in Philadelphia, one Covey can certainly win.

Covey is the longest-tenured member of the Eagles wide receiver group not named A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith. He's the second-oldest wideout on the roster at 27 (John Ross is the oldest at 28), yet hasn't had the opportunity to catch passes in Philadelphia.

That chance was supposed to come last season, but a hamstring injury kept Covey out throughout training camp and the preseason. Covey actually didn't make the initial 53-man roster as the Eagles performed roster gymnastics with their practice squad elevations, promoting him on game days.

Covey actually had offers from the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams to join their active roster those first three weeks, but he chose to stay in Philadelphia (the Eagles eventually promoted Covey to the active roster for good once his three practice quad elevations were up). He became one of the best punt returners in the NFL, finishing second in the league in yards per return (14.4) and leading the league in 20+ yard returns (7) and punt-return yards (417).

Already having a established role in Philadelphia, Covey wants more. There's an opportunity for him to become a contributor in the Eagles offense, already having the trust of Jalen Hurts. The Eagles quarterback has pointed out Covey was a standout on the scout team.

"The big thing for me is just building trust with Jalen," Covey said. "Jalen's come up to me and told me he trusts me. And that's the biggest compliment you can get from your quarterback."

Covey has modeled his game after Cole Beasley and trains with Rams star Puka Nacua (Covey, Nacua, and Puka's brother Samson grew up best friends). Nacua set the NFL rookie record in receiving yards last season (1,486), so Covey picked up some things working with him right?

"Something I love about Puka is a lot of all-star receivers aren't willing to go and do the dirty work that Puka does," Covey said. "If you go watch a game you'll notice how many times Puka is sent to go block a MIKE linebacker or something like that and he does it willingly.

"That's just Puka's mentality and attitude. I'd say we're similar. It's the Utah gene we call, just willing to do anything for the team."

Covey is battling with veterans Parris Campbell and John Ross for the WR3 job. Both Campbell and Ross are trying to salvage their careers while Covey's is just getting started.

"I think I've shown the most growth as a receiver. I think the reliability as a receiver is important," Covey said. "I think that's why a lot of times in the past we've had Quez [former Eagles receiver Quez Watkins] out there because he affects the game with his speed. Parris [Campbell] and John [Ross] affect the game with their speed. I feel my route running and my ability with the ball is something similar.

"You can't leave me. You have to be a threat in some way without needing the ball in your hand."

That's Covey's mindset in this training camp. If the WR3 thing doesn't work out, he still has a pretty good job on this Eagles team.

"One day I'll tell my kids I was DeVonta Smith's backup and I'm pretty proud of that," Covey said. "Hopefully we get some chances this year though."