PHILADELPHIA -- The heat acclimation period is over and the pads are on at Philadelphia Eagles training camp. While it's only the first day of August, players got to hit for the first time this summer. Not only were there intriguing 1-on-1 battles amongst the offensive linemen, but players were able to make an impression in the 11-on-11 drills.

Nice to see the players able to play football and showcase their skills on a beautiful day at the NovaCare Complex. Watching the linemen face off was worth it, especially since it was a first look at Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith continuing their momentum from the first three practices.

Rundown of the 1-on-1 battles

The offensive and defensive linemen got around in a circle and faced off in 1-on-1s, easily the best part of camp. Here's a rundown of the battles witnessed, and who won:

Landon Dickerson (OL) vs. Jordan Davis (DL): Seven hundred pounds of force just collided with each other. Davis showcased his power and Dickerson was able to withstand his massive frame. Another reminder that Dickerson is good. Decision: Draw

Seven hundred pounds of force just collided with each other. Davis showcased his power and Dickerson was able to withstand his massive frame. Another reminder that Dickerson is good. Draw Cam Jurgens (OL) vs. Jalen Carter (DL): Jurgens saw the inside move from Carter firsthand, but was able to bring him down on a play that is technically a hold (if an official could see it in a game). Carter wasn't going to be messed with in this round, showcasing how much a disruption he can be in the backfield. Decision: Carter

Jurgens saw the inside move from Carter firsthand, but was able to bring him down on a play that is technically a hold (if an official could see it in a game). Carter wasn't going to be messed with in this round, showcasing how much a disruption he can be in the backfield. Carter Sua Opeta (OL) vs. Kentavius Street: (DL) Street showcased his power, but Opeta was able to hold up against him. Was a good rep for the second team left guard. Decision: Opeta.

Street showcased his power, but Opeta was able to hold up against him. Was a good rep for the second team left guard. Opeta. Fred Johnson (OL) vs. Brandon Graham (DL): Give this one to Johnson, who gave Graham all he could handle on the outside rush. Smooth technique from the veteran who has started eight games and is entering his fifth season. Decision: Johnson

Give this one to Johnson, who gave Graham all he could handle on the outside rush. Smooth technique from the veteran who has started eight games and is entering his fifth season. Johnson Chim Okorafor (OL) vs. Nolan Smith (DL): Smith just blew by Okorafor in this matchup. His speed off the edge is a sight to see. Decision: Smith

Smith just blew by Okorafor in this matchup. His speed off the edge is a sight to see. Smith Tyrese Robinson (OL) vs. Jalen Carter (DL): Carter easily won this one. Just ate Robinson up. Decision: Carter.

Carter easily won this one. Just ate Robinson up. Carter. Tyler Steen (OL) vs. Jalen Carter (DL): Carter came with the heat up the middle, but Steen was able to hold his own against him. This was the best battle of the 1-on-1s, showcasing why the Eagles drafted both Carter and Steen (and why Steen is moving to guard). Decision: Draw

Carter came with the heat up the middle, but Steen was able to hold his own against him. This was the best battle of the 1-on-1s, showcasing why the Eagles drafted both Carter and Steen (and why Steen is moving to guard). Draw Brett Toth (OL) vs. Jordan Davis (DL): This was an unfair matchup as Davis dominated Toth here. Easy win for No. 90. Decision: Davis.

This was an unfair matchup as Davis dominated Toth here. Easy win for No. 90. Davis. Cam Jurgens (OL) vs. Fletcher Cox (DL): Jurgens was good in his other 1-on-1 battles, stopping Cox and having good technique against him. Cox isn't easy to stop, showcasing Jurgens improvement in pass blocking. Decision: Jurgens.

Jalen Hurts is on another level

Hurts is already one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, yet the Eagles quarterback is having his best start to training camp of his four-year career. Don't keep quarterback stats in camp, but he was tracked by several writers as going 15 of 17 with two touchdowns and no interceptions for what it's worth. Hurts is 50 of 60 for four touchdowns and zero interceptions through four practices.

Take practice numbers as they are, but Hurts has displayed excellent decision-making and arm motion throughout camp. He's processing information quicker and is on another level with his top two targets -- A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Hurts got off to a strong start in camp last year and never stopped. Excellent sign for the Eagles.

A.J. Brown gonna A.J. Brown

Part of the reason for Hurts' strong start in camp has something to do with Brown, who made a few highlight plays of his own in 11-on-11s. On the first play, Hurts was flushed out of the pocket and threw a ball to Brown, who made a back-shoulder catch off James Bradberry for the first down. Hurts placed the pass where only Brown could catch it.

Hurts found Brown again, hitting a 60-yard touchdown pass that had the crowd applauding. Brown beat James Bradberry on a perfect deep ball from Hurts. The touchdown reminded the fans in attendance of how dominant the two were last year.

Brown had three nice catches against Bradberry in this practice. He continues to get better.

Big hits with the pads on

There were two hits that stood out in this practice during the 11-on-11 drills. Dan Arnold got popped by K'Von Wallace (more on him in a bit) and Mekhi Garner had a thunderous blow to Charleston Rambo in undrafted rookie-on-undrafted rookie crime. Rambo stood his ground and held onto the ball, but Garner didn't miss an opportunity to get a hit in with the pads on.

Garner is going to be a cornerback to watch this preseason (he also can play safety). Wallace is finding his footing this camp as well.

About K'Von Wallace

Hard to ignore Wallace through four practices as he keeps finding ways up the depth chart. Reed Blankenship has been entrenched at one of the starting safety spots, always staying on the field. Wallace has found his way into the first-team rotation with Terrell Edmunds.

Wallace is also in the three-safety look in Sean Desai's defense with Justin Evans and Sydney Brown, so he's getting an extended look. He also had an interception of Marcus Mariota along with the hit on Arnold, finding his way to the football.

Heading into camp, Wallace was no lock to make the team. He appears to be changing that narrative.

Injury report

Deon Cain (ankle) did not practice for the first time during this camp. Haason Reddick (groin), Avonte Maddox (toe) and Derek Barnett (knee) were limited, but all took part in the padded practice. Maddox admitted after practice he had surgery on his toe in the spring and played through the postseason with the injury.

Depth chart updates

Cameron Jurgens is still the starting right guard -- and has been four practices in a row. Tyler Steen is still with the twos.

Christian Elliss is on the first team with Nakobe Dean at linebacker. Elliss is rotating with Nicholas Morrow.

Zech McPhearson has been the first-team slot cornerback, but Avonte Maddox has been getting reps in there as he returns from injury. Mario Goodrich is also getting first-team reps in the slot.

Reed Blankenship has been with the first team at safety throughout all four practices. Sydney Brown finally got in with the second team, while Terrell Edmunds and K'Von Wallace rotate with the first team opposite Blankenship.

Girl dad

After practice, hard to ignore what Jason Kelce does with both his daughters. Kelce was playing ball with them, laying on the ground and throwing the football as they ran to the ball and gave it back to him. In return, Kelce wants a high five when they come back with the ball.

Kelce's daughters look forward to hanging out with him after every practice.

Such a fun moment from camp, showcasing the human side of these players after a long practice. Kelce really is soaking everything in as he enters his 13th season (still playing at a high level).