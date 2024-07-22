One of the biggest weaknesses on the Philadelphia Eagles last season turned into a strength.

The Eagles had no choice but to revamp the secondary, specifically the cornerback position. Philadelphia's pass defense allowed a 97.6 passer rating (29th in the NFL) and 35 passing touchdowns (31st in NFL), the two biggest signs the team needed an influx of young talent at cornerback.

Darius Slay and James Bradberry still remain in the fold, although one is entrenched as the starting cornerback while the other is on the verge of heading elsewhere. The Eagles are playing a game of chicken with Bradberry, who allowed nine passing touchdowns and an 87.9 passer rating in coverage last season. Bradberry has two years remaining on a three-year, $38 million contract he signed in 2023, and the Eagles break even in cap savings with a post-June 1 cut.

So why haven't the Eagles released Bradberry yet? Philadelphia is still hoping to find a potential trade partner for Bradberry, now 31, even if teams know his potential fate. The Eagles have intentions to try Bradberry out at safety in Vic Fangio's defense, but he also will be in a heated competition for the starting cornerback spot opposite Slay.

If Bradberry doesn't win the job, his fate with the Eagles will be sealed. Bradberry isn't suited for a backup role, nor is a special teams ace. There's enough cornerbacks on the Eagles roster to counter the loss, a position that the franchise needs to play the young talent acquired over the last two seasons.

Kelee Ringo had an impressive run as a starter when given the opportunity. Ringo earned his playing time late last season, starting in the final four regular season games and playing 198 of his 199 defensive snaps in that frame. Ringo allowed a 40.8 passer rating in coverage during that stretch with an interception, enough to showcase the Eagles he's in the mix for that starting job.

Isaiah Rodgers had a strong minicamp to play himself into consideration for the job, but still faces an uphill battle with Ringo getting equal opportunities at first-team reps. Regardless, Rodgers should be a lock to make the roster at cornerback.

The cornerback battle gets intriguing with the investment in the Eagles' top-two draft picks: Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The Eagles will give Mitchell an excellent chance to win the job, and are more than willing to have him start Week 1 if he performs well in camp. Mitchell would become the first Eagles rookie cornerback to start before Week 5 since Eric Allen in 1988 if he wins the job.

Mitchell isn't the only rookie cornerback that has an opportunity to start. Second-round pick Cooper DeJean will battle for the slot cornerback job with Avonte Maddox, a job that may be DeJean's to lose. Both Mitchell and DeJean have lined up on the inside, outside, and in dime packages. The Eagles will have a role for both whether they start or not, but the two rookies could end up starting Week 1 alongside Slay.

If not Week 1, they'll get that opportunity at some point this season.

Eli Ricks and Josh Jobe are also a part of the deep cornerback battle, even if a starting job isn't in the cards. Jobe is a special teams ace, so a roster spot could be his -- leaving someone like Ricks on the outside looking in.

Assuming the Eagles take six cornerbacks, Slay, Mitchell, DeJean, Ringo, and Rodgers are the five locks. The sixth spot is open for Jobe, Ricks, Maddox, or Tyler Hall -- who was signed in March to compete for a special teams and starting job in the slot. Training camp will determine who gets that slot.

Of course, Bradberry is also in consideration. But do the Eagles really want to stunt their young players' development for a 31-year-old cornerback with an uncertain future. The Bradberry situation has to be resolved sooner rather than later, which will make things intriguing where Bradberry stands on the depth chart during the first week of practice.

Cornerback is a good problem in Philadelphia at the moment. The Eagles are undergoing a youth movement, certainly for the better.

Who starts with Slay in Week 1 will be the biggest development from camp. If Mitchell and DeJean get the nod, the transformation of the position will be complete. That may be the best-case scenario.