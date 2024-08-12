PHILADELPHIA -- On a sweltering morning at Philadelphia Eagles training camp, a familiar face was walking along the practice field. There were no pads on, just an Eagles shirt and a bucket hat -- an unfamiliar sight around the NovaCare Complex these days.

For the past 13 years, Jason Kelce put those pads on in the hot August sun and grinded through those grueling Eagles practices. This Eagles camp is the first without Kelce on the roster since 2010, yet his presence is felt throughout the facility.

Kelce is still around to help, even if the six-time First-Team All-Pro center and future Pro Football Hall of Famer isn't lining up in the middle of the offensive line anymore.

"He just won't go home, man," Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson said with a laugh. "I'm kidding. It's great to have him around. He's obviously loved around this building by every single person. He's always welcome out here with Kylie [wife Kylie Kelce] and his kids."

Kelce is certainly enjoying the retired life. He and his wife Kylie were seen roaming around Paris during the Olympics, days prior to making his TV debut as part of ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown." When he's not working his new job, Kelce is working out in the Eagles facility or talking to his former teammates.

"Having him around as a resource to ask questions to as a guy who's done it for so long at such levels successfully, he's always a great resource to have because I think he's the best to ever do it," Dickerson said. "That's my opinion, but having him around and being able to talk to him about things he's experienced in games, and the knowledge he has of players, coordinators, different teams, whatever it may be...it's invaluable."

Kelce remains close with a lot of the players on the 2024 Eagles, as he played on the same line with Dickerson, Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens, and Lane Johnson over the past few seasons. The seven-time Pro Bowl center is making sure the Eagles maintain their status as one of the best offensive lines in football.

"He gives his input. It's really nice. Not just from that aspect, but he's a really good friend to a lot of us so it's great to see him whenever he comes out here," Jurgens said. "It's always fun to catch up."

Would coaching be in Kelce's future? Dickerson wouldn't be surprised since "he can take what was in his head and not have to beat up his body." As for football, don't expect Kelce to put the pads on again.

"I don't think he misses the grind," Dickerson said. "I think he misses being out here with the guys and stuff. He's still around. He comes out here, hangs out with us, has fun. He just doesn't get head-butted 100 times a day."

Kelce is always welcome in the NovaCare Complex. He'll be seen frequently, even if No. 62 won't be suiting up on fall Sundays anymore.