PHILADELPHIA -- The acclimation period is over for the Philadelphia Eagles, who put on the pads for the first time in the fifth practice of training camp. The competition can start for many positions, mainly the battle for the starting outside cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay and the clash for the starting slot cornerback job.
Whit the hitting was minimal, the pads were still on and players were starting an early case for why they deserve playing time on the Eagles this season. Of course, the pads coming on means 1-on-1 battles on the offensive and defensive line -- one of the best parts of watching a training camp practice.
The Eagles are still getting acclimated to football, but things heated up on Day 5 of training camp with the pads coming on. Here's a rundown of the key portions of practice:
Quinyon MItchell and A.J. Brown
The Eagles certainly wanted to test their first-round rookie cornerback early, having him go up against star wide receiver A.J. Brown twice in 1-on-1s in the red zone. Mitchell went 2-for-2 against Brown, displaying blanket coverage on both plays.
Jalen Hurts didn't even throw the ball on the first route with Mitchell having Brown covered in the middle of the end zone. Hurts chalked that one up to Mitchell, who stared Brown down after the play was over.
In the second matchup, Brown had a one-handed catch in the back corner of the end zone --- which was as impressive as it could get. However, Brown was out of bounds because Mitchell had blanket coverage on him. The two said something to each other after the catch was ruled out.
Earlier in the team portion of practice, Brown did score a touchdown off a slant with Mitchell in the slot. Mitchell appeared to be assigned to Brown, so we'll chalk that one up to Brown.
Mitchell obviously has immense talent. The Eagles pinning their first-round rookie against Brown indicates what they think of him and his role in this defense.
Fred Johnson didn't hesitate to hit
Johnson was the starting right tackle in the beginning of team drills (Lane Johnson did practice and eventually was with the first team later in the practice). On the play A.J. Brown scored the touchdown with the slant route, linebacker Zack Baun was thrown down on the ground by Johnson as the whistle blew.
Johnson wasn't going to take any of the Eagles linebackers lightly as he was going downfield. Baun just happened to be in his way.
1-on-1s -- offensive linemen
When the Eagles separated to the position 1-on-1s, the sprint to the line battles began. This is the best part of camp.
Here's a rundown of some of the matchups and some quick thoughts:
- Jalen Carter vs. Mekhi Becton (Stalemate) -- Carter did get past Becton, but it was too late. He was able to drive Becton back, but Becton held his ground.
- Julian Okwara vs. Fred Johnson (Okwara) -- Okwara beat Johnson on the outside.
- Nolan Smith vs. Anim Dankwah (Smith) -- Smith used his speed on the outside and had an easy victory.
- Brandon Graham vs. Max Scharping (Graham) -- Graham's been doing this for a while.
- Jalyx Hunt vs. Anim Dankwah (Hunt) -- Hunt continues to use his power and length to gain leverage.
- Patrick Johnson vs. Darian Kinnard (Johnson) -- Johnson had some levearge on the outside and won at the end.
- Nolan Smith vs. Fred Johnson (Johnson) -- Smith tried to use his speed on the outside, but Johnson took away his lane.
The Eagles appear to be building Smith's confidence up by giving him some favorable matchups in the 1-on-1s. Of course, Lane Johnson wasn't in the matchups documented either. Smith did well in the matchups watched.
Mekhi Becton is getting tested with Jalen Carter, but he's been holding his ground against one of the stars of camp. The Eagles are even having Carter line up outside on the edge and have him working on that part of his game.
Jalyx Hunt has been impressive for a player that raw. He's still learning how to be a pass rusher, but has the athleticism to be a difference-maker in time.
Doesn't matter how old Brandon Graham is. He still doesn't get enough credit for how good of a pass rusher he is at the age of 36.
Depth chart notes
- Isaiah Rodgers was lined up with the first team on the outside. Quinyon Mitchell was in the slot.
- Zack Baun and Devin White were the first-team linebackers.
- Quinyon Mitchell was on the second team as the outside cornerback. Kelee Ringo was the other outside CB.
- Dylan McMahon was the center on the second team offensive line. Matt Hennessy was the right guard.
- Trevor Keegan took the first-team left guard spot with Landon Dickerson out. Dickerson went with trainers inside and eventually returned to practice, but stood on the sideline. He missed a few practices with a lacerated toe.
Player notes
- Isaiah Rodgers had a good showing on his day with the first team. His most noticeable play was a pass breakup on a slant intended for A.J. Brown in the second portion of team drills. Rodgers was also the first person to return kicks when the Eagles were practicing with the new kickoff rules. Wherever Rodgers ends up on the depth chart, it's clear there's a role for him on this team.
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson's swagger is noticeable in this defense, and the Eagles clearly missed that fire last year. Gardner-Johnson tackled Saquon Barkley on a completion, immediately getting to Barkley after catching the ball. He was fired up after making the play, and so was the entire secondary.
- Jalen Carter was lined up on the edge, going up outside of Lane Johnson on a designated 3rd-and-7 play. Carter pushed Johnson back and forced a quick Jalen Hurts throw to DeVonta Smith. Darius Slay had the pass breakup, but Carter created the pressure necessary to make that play happen. Carter can be used a variety of different ways, but this is a new trick that's another chess piece for Vic Fangio.
- The Eagles had Saquon Barkley in motion on the third session of team drills in the red zone. Barkley didn't get the handoff, but created a diversion for one of the defenders. That allowed Jalen Hurts to have a line when the ball was snapped and gain valuable yards inside the 10-yard line. Barkley scored a touchdown on the next play. That was the creativeness of Kellen Moore's offense and how the Eagles can utilize Barkley. They also have been throwing the ball to their running backs a lot, all of them.
- Darius Slay broke up a good Jalen Hurts pass to A.J. brown in the back corner in the end zone. Brown was impressed with the coverage, giving Slay five after the play was made. Slay can still perform at a high level with the best of them.
- John Ross may have a better chance at the WR3 job than we thought. Britain Covey has stood out early in camp, but there was a slant route that Ross used his speed to create enough separation and beat Isaiah Rodgers in coverage. Rodgers had a strong practice, so the Eagles had to like what they saw from Ross on that play. They need speed at WR3 and Ross is an option.