PHILADELPHIA -- The acclimation period is over for the Philadelphia Eagles, who put on the pads for the first time in the fifth practice of training camp. The competition can start for many positions, mainly the battle for the starting outside cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay and the clash for the starting slot cornerback job.

Whit the hitting was minimal, the pads were still on and players were starting an early case for why they deserve playing time on the Eagles this season. Of course, the pads coming on means 1-on-1 battles on the offensive and defensive line -- one of the best parts of watching a training camp practice.

The Eagles are still getting acclimated to football, but things heated up on Day 5 of training camp with the pads coming on. Here's a rundown of the key portions of practice:

The Eagles certainly wanted to test their first-round rookie cornerback early, having him go up against star wide receiver A.J. Brown twice in 1-on-1s in the red zone. Mitchell went 2-for-2 against Brown, displaying blanket coverage on both plays.

Jalen Hurts didn't even throw the ball on the first route with Mitchell having Brown covered in the middle of the end zone. Hurts chalked that one up to Mitchell, who stared Brown down after the play was over.

In the second matchup, Brown had a one-handed catch in the back corner of the end zone --- which was as impressive as it could get. However, Brown was out of bounds because Mitchell had blanket coverage on him. The two said something to each other after the catch was ruled out.

Earlier in the team portion of practice, Brown did score a touchdown off a slant with Mitchell in the slot. Mitchell appeared to be assigned to Brown, so we'll chalk that one up to Brown.

Mitchell obviously has immense talent. The Eagles pinning their first-round rookie against Brown indicates what they think of him and his role in this defense.

Fred Johnson didn't hesitate to hit

Johnson was the starting right tackle in the beginning of team drills (Lane Johnson did practice and eventually was with the first team later in the practice). On the play A.J. Brown scored the touchdown with the slant route, linebacker Zack Baun was thrown down on the ground by Johnson as the whistle blew.

Johnson wasn't going to take any of the Eagles linebackers lightly as he was going downfield. Baun just happened to be in his way.

1-on-1s -- offensive linemen

When the Eagles separated to the position 1-on-1s, the sprint to the line battles began. This is the best part of camp.

Here's a rundown of some of the matchups and some quick thoughts:

The Eagles appear to be building Smith's confidence up by giving him some favorable matchups in the 1-on-1s. Of course, Lane Johnson wasn't in the matchups documented either. Smith did well in the matchups watched.

Mekhi Becton is getting tested with Jalen Carter, but he's been holding his ground against one of the stars of camp. The Eagles are even having Carter line up outside on the edge and have him working on that part of his game.

Jalyx Hunt has been impressive for a player that raw. He's still learning how to be a pass rusher, but has the athleticism to be a difference-maker in time.

Doesn't matter how old Brandon Graham is. He still doesn't get enough credit for how good of a pass rusher he is at the age of 36.

Depth chart notes

Isaiah Rodgers was lined up with the first team on the outside. Quinyon Mitchell was in the slot.

Zack Baun and Devin White were the first-team linebackers.

Quinyon Mitchell was on the second team as the outside cornerback. Kelee Ringo was the other outside CB.

Dylan McMahon was the center on the second team offensive line. Matt Hennessy was the right guard.

Trevor Keegan took the first-team left guard spot with Landon Dickerson out. Dickerson went with trainers inside and eventually returned to practice, but stood on the sideline. He missed a few practices with a lacerated toe.

Player notes