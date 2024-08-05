PHILADELPHIA -- The hottest day of Philadelphia Eagles training camp didn't disappoint. The Eagles had a "green" practice on Monday, meaning everything was a full go with the pads on. The 95-minute session had just one live period, but there was plenty of action in what may turn out to be one of the most crucial practices of the season.

Two practices remain until the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens. There are plenty of observations that are starting to become trends with this Eagles team as two weeks have passed. Here are the observations for Day 8:

Injuries

Among the players who did not practice, linebacker Oren Burks missed his seventh straight session (knee). Wide receiver Parris Campbell, safety Mekhi Garner (hamstring) and linebacker Brandon Smith (concussion) missed their second straight practice (groin). Guards Mekhi Becton (illness) and Tyler Steen (ankle) were limited, but took part in team drills. Cornerbacks Josh Jobe (concussion) and Eli Ricks (illness) were also limited.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson took part in 1-on-1s, but then was not out there for the team sessions. Unsure if Gardner-Johnson had an injury, but James Bradberry took first-team safety reps.

Cooper DeJean was seen stretching on a side field. DeJean may be out another week with his hamstring injury.

Depth chart truths

Fourth straight practice Isaiah Rodgers has started at outside cornerback opposite Darius Slay. Quinyon Mitchell was back in the slot.

Mekhi Becton was the starting right guard even with Tyler Steen back. Becton appears to have taken the first-team reps over Steen for now.

Devin White and Zack Baun were the starting linebackers. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who was getting first-team reps on Sunday, was back to splitting with second and third team. Trotter still is slowly moving his way up the depth chart.

James Bradberry was at first-team safety with Reed Blankenskip with C.J. Gardner-Johnson out.

Nakobe Dean and Ben VanSumeren were at second-team linebacker to start. Kelee Ringo and Quinyon Mitchell were the outside cornerbacks on second team. VanSumeren had the green dot (received the plays).

Top plays

In the 1-on-1s, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson broke up a pass intended for tight end Dallas Goedert near the end zone (ball traveled 30 yards in the air). Gardner-Johnson celebrated the play and then wasn't seen the rest of the practice.

Cornerback Shon Stephens had an interception return for a touchdown. The interception was a gift from running back Will Shipley, as quarterback Tanner McKee threw a perfect pass into Shipley's hands, but Shipley had the ball bounce off his chest and into the hands of Stephens. Credit to Stephens for taking advantage of the opportunity.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra had a block past the C gap during the team period to set Saquon Barkley up for a huge run. Calcaterra seems to be the clear frontrunner for the TE2 spot.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean pushed Shipley back like a rag doll, getting a sack on quarterback Kenny Pickett. Dean had a bounce-back day after being "demoted" the day prior.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith had one of the crispest routes in red zone, period, which led to an easy touchdown from Jalen Hurts. No defensive back was in the vicinity of Smith.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson caught a touchdown pass in the red zone from a rolling Hurts, who threw on the run to find the gliding Wilson. The rookie wideout leaped over cornerback Kelee Ringo to make the play, showcasing why the Eagles coaching staff are giving Wilson these valuable first-team reps.

Player evaluations

This was a bounce-back day for Nakobe Dean, as the linebacker was sort of thrown under the bus by Vic Fangio prior to practice. Dean didn't run out a gasser the day prior (stopped at the 10-yard line) and seemed miffed some of his linebacker reps were taken by Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Dean did make up for it on a few plays in Monday's practice, the most notable being the sack on Kenny Pickett after driving Shipley back. Dean was also in on a few run stuffs, which is the strength of his game. Can Dean cover the pass is the question the Eagles have to figure out -- or already know the answer to.

The hype train for wide receiver Johnny Wilson is real. Wilson made quite a few catches with the 1s and 2s Monday, the highlight play being the leaping catch over Ringo in red zone offense. Wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead praised Wilson's knowledge of the offense and his comfort level with the 1s, which shows when he's lined up with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Wilson also caught a deep out from Pickett when he was with the 2s, staying consistent no matter who the quarterback is. He appears to have a spot on this team.

Grant Calcaterra looks to be the clear frontrunner for the TE2 spot. He's separated himself from C.J. Uzomah and Albert Okwuegbunam, both of whom aren't having good camps so far. Calcaterra is the second tight end in "12 personnel" with the first team, and has been getting open with the 1s and 2s. A slow-developing screen that was tipped found its way to Calcaterra's hands and his heads-up play ended up in a long touchdown. Calcaterra also was wide open on a deep slant that would have resulted in a huge gain. His block in 11-on-11s also set up a huge Saquon Barkley gain. Might need to put pencil to pen for Calcaterra as TE2.

Moro Ojomo keeps finding ways to get into the backfield, consistently getting pressure up the middle when he's in the second team. At just 22 years old, Ojomo has admitted he needed to become a more violent player over the offseason. That's showing on the field, as Ojomo continues to work his way toward a roster lock.

Been disappointed in Ainias Smith, who seems to drop a pass almost every practice. The fifth-round rookie wide receiver needs to get open more and move on from the drops if he wants to make the 53-man roster. Jonny Wilson has a spot with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and Britain Covey should be joining them. Smith has to show he deserves a spot over vested veterans Parris Campbell and John Ross, who the Eagles don't have to worry about being claimed on waivers (can stash either veteran on the practice squad). They don't have that luxury with Smith.

Many of the undrafted free agent rookies haven't stood out, until defensive back Shon Stephens made a few plays on Monday. In addition to Stephens' interception return for a touchdown, Stephens also had a nice shoestring tackle on Tyrion Davis-Price that prevented a big gain. These preseason games will be big for Stephens, as he's the lone undrafted free agent who seems to have a chance of making the 53-man roster. Defensive tackle Gabe Hall and running back Kendall Milton should be practice squad keepers on the undrafted free agent pool with Stephens.

Other observations

Jason Kelce was in attendance at Eagles practice. He was seen talking to the offensive linemen before practice and monitoring them during the session with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson went inside the NovaCare Complex after he came out to give Reggie the Dog (named after Reggie White) a treat. Reggie is listed in the Eagles media guide as "Director of Joy."

Isaiah Rodgers was showing his daughter how to hit the sled after practice. The cute girl dad moment of the day.