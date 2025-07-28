PHILADELPHIA -- As the scorching heat donned upon the NovaCare Complex on Monday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles were working out the kinks throughout the fourth training camp practice. The defense soundly beat the offense on the final day of shells and shorts before the pads come on Tuesday, with Jalen Hurts throwing his first interception of training camp (Quinyon Mitchell having the interception) and third-string quarterback Kyle McCord telegraphing a throw that resulted in a Tariq Castro-Fields interception.

Vic Fangio's defense has had its moments early on in training camp, particularly with the younger players on a defense that has just one player currently over 30 years old (Parry Nickerson). Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo and cornerback Mac McWilliams have stood out, while first-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell continues to gain first-team reps with Zack Baun.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles only have one position battle -- and that's the right guard competition between Tyler Steen and Kenyon Green. There isn't much of a competition right now, as Steen has been in full command of that battle (getting all of the first-team reps).

With the defending Super Bowl champions through four practices, here's a good time to have some early overreactions before the padded practices begin. Which overreactions are warranted and which are reality?

Adoree' Jackson will start at outside CB in Week 1

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Through the first four training camp practices, Jackson appears to have the early lead in the clubhouse in the outside cornerback competition over Kelee Ringo. Jackson has started with the first team at outside cornerback in three consecutive practices (Ringo started on the first day of camp), and has been the better player thus far.

Jackson isn't giving up the big plays compared to Ringo, which is why he has the edge over the third-year player. Keep in mind Ringo is 23 years old (just turned 23) and the pads aren't on yet. The Eagles are going to give Ringo every opportunity to win this job over Jackson, and this week will be crucial for the 2023 fourth-rounder.

Jeff Kerr

Moro Ojomo will have 5-plus sacks this season

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Eagles allowed Milton Williams to leave via free agency because of what they believed that had in Ojomo, who has significantly improved since he was drafted in the seventh round in 2023. Ojomo's strength as a pass rusher has been noticeable this camp, as he's making life very difficult for starting right guard Tyler Steen and consistently finding ways to get pressure up the middle.

Ojomo also beat Landon Dickerson in 1-on-1s with a swim move and a good bull rush. Ojomo keeps finding ways to get low and make things difficult against good offensive linemen.

With no career sacks on his resume, Ojomo is a relative unknown outside of Philadelphia and his college (University of Texas). That should soon change as he's the clear No. 3 defensive tackle this season, set to strike on pass-rushing downs.

Cooper DeJean will see significantly more reps at safety

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Throughout the first four practices, DeJean has lined up at safety in the base defense as the Eagles are finding ways to keep him on the field at all times. This is a good strategy, as safety allows DeJean to roam all over the field.

DeJean is the slot cornerback in nickel, but there is a way defensive coordinator Vic Fangio can get him more reps at safety (the Eagles like DeJean there in certain packages). Rookie Mac McWilliams has impressed when getting slot cornerback reps, even breaking up a pass in the end zone on a ball intended for Johnny Wilson during the red zone portion of Monday's practice. McWilliams is just 5-foot-10 and Wilson is 6-foot-6.

McWilliams has flashed, and DeJean could see more time at safety if he can hold his own in the slot.

Jihaad Campbell has leapfrogged Jeremiah Trotter Jr. at LB

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Campbell has had a strong start to training camp, as the first-round pick has been practicing since day one after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. The first-round pick did have a "sack" on Tanner McKee in the red zone session on Monday and has demonstrated his closing speed in 7-on-7s, but has been picked on in 1-on-1s as the veterans are showing him the ropes.

While more first-team reps have come Campbell's way, let's not dismiss Trotter from the off-ball linebacker competition. He had a good pass breakup Monday in the middle of the field during the 11-on-11 portion of practice and has been in position to make plays. He is instinctual and one of the more intelligent players on the defense, so his instincts will carry him a long way through the summer. This competition is far from settled.

Tyler Steen has the right guard job locked down

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Based on the first-team reps through the first four practices, Steen will be the starting right guard come Week 1. Steen has yet to not have a rep with the first team, as the Eagles appear set on making sure he's the starting right guard in 2025.

That means there's no competition, right? Maybe not. Steen has been vulnerable through the first four practices, as Moro Ojomo has been winning the battle in the trenches against him in the 11-on-11 periods and controlling the line of scrimmage. Ojomo is one of the standouts of camp, but that's not a good look for Steen early on.

Steen has shined when he filled in for Mekhi Becton last year and will get every opportunity to win this job. Let's see if Steen is better when the pads come on, or if Kenyon Green or Matt Pryor can step up in the week ahead.

Jahan Dotson will have 5-plus touchdowns this season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Dotson has been working out with Jalen Hurts over the summer, getting that quarterback-wide receiver connection stronger in Houston. Dotson was traded to the Eagles just days prior to the final preseason game, needing time to acclimate himself to the offense.

The results paid off by the postseason, as Dotson had just three catches -- but two of them were big plays that impacted the Eagles' playoff run. The Eagles had Dotson as their No. 3 wide receiver, but he was the victim of just having one ball in an offense with Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

Even though Dotson has had an impressive start to camp, and has been smoother running routes at all three wide receiver spots, there's just one ball that can go around in an loaded offense.

Dotson will make plays when called upon and does get open, but getting five touchdowns is asking a lot from him. There just won't be enough targets.

Dallas Goedert will play at least 15 games this season

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The injury bug has affected Goedert over the past several seasons, as the Eagles starting tight end has not played a full season since becoming the No. 1 tight end back in 2021. In fact, Goedert has played just one full season in his career (his rookie year in 2018).

This is a contract year for Goedert, as he's on a restructured one-year deal. Goedert will be a free agent after the season, but he has missed 15 games over the past three seasons. If Goedert can stay available, his price significantly goes up based on how productive he's been when he's on the field.

Goedert is a football player and admitted himself he can't help the injuries that are non-soft tissue. He takes good care of his body, but will fight to get every yard he can (which can lead to injury).

The injury luck will work in Goedert's favor this year, and he'll be available most of the season. That will be massive for the Eagles offense with their tough schedule.

Ty Robinson won't have a significant role on defense this season

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Eagles were very high on Robinson when they selected him in the fourth round of this year's draft, but expectations should be tempered. Robinson hasn't gotten off to a great start in this camp, which was evident in Monday's practice.

Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt yelled at the Eagles rookie for not running to the ball, and he was manhandled by Jordan Mailata when he tried to bullrush past him in 11-on-11 drills. Mailata gave Robinson his welcome to the NFL moment, and fellow defensive tackle Moro Ojomo also had some advice for Robinson -- calling the NFL a "grown man's sport."

Robinson is behind Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo and Thomas Booker on the depth chart. This year may be a redshirt year of sorts for him.