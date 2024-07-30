PHILADELPHIA -- The intrigue of Mekhi Becton playing right guard was more perception than reality when the Philadelphia Eagles signed him in May. Becton was brought in to be the swing tackle to Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, an opportunity to salvage his career after four injury-riddled seasons in New York.

Of course, the Eagles weren't going to rest on their laurels. If they could cross-train Becton to play guard, they were going to try it.

Three months later, Becton has a golden opportunity to take the starting right guard spot on the Eagles. That spot belongs to Tyler Steen, but he's out with an ankle injury. The Eagles won't disclose how long Steen is out, meaning this is more than just a "day-to-day" injury.

The opportunity to snatch the starting right guard spot in there for Becton, which would have been a fantasy back in May.

"I'm looking forward to that," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said when describing Steen's injury. "Mekhi has had a good camp so far and looking forward to getting him some work next to Lane [Johnson] and continuing to work forward with that."

Becton showcased the potential of having a 6-foot-7, 363-pound right guard in his first practice with the first team at right guard. The Eagles had Jalen Carter -- who has been dominating throughout camp -- against Becton in 11-on-11s in a true test of Becton's strength. Becton neutralized Carter and held him off from getting to Jalen Hurts.

That's Becton at his best. There's still considerable room for improvement in Becton's footwork and getting comfortable with the speed of playing inside, yet the talent is there if it all comes together.

"I think Mekhi is doing great," said Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson, who Becton filled in for the first few practices. "He's had to bounce around a few positions. We had some guys get banged up. Nothing different than what happens during the season right?

"We have a guy that can swing at both guard and tackle, can play both guard spots. That's a lot of value in the NFL. He's able to play four out of five positions."

Dickerson has also been one of Becton's biggest supporters through this process. Becton has seen his fair share of time filling in for Dickerson over the last few months.

"The first few days he wasn't practicing, but he was definitely in my ear the whole time and telling me what I was doing wrong," Becton said. "He's been a great help."

Becton will finally have the chance to settle into one position, one that could become permanent. The Eagles already view Becton as a valuable second-team offensive lineman who is the first man up if they need a guard or tackle with the first team.

That role could change quickly. If there's any chance Becton can start at right guard come Week 1, that time is now.

"I know I'm not, like that wasn't the thing when they signed me here," Becton said on the prospect of starting. "I don't have to get ready. I just know when my number is called I'm always gonna be ready.

"If I can start, I'll start. If I don't, I'll be ready."