PHILADELPHIA -- Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has a different learning curve than most rookies.

Trotter witnessed the pro football experience firsthand, watching his father -- Jeremiah Trotter Sr. -- work his way into one of the best linebackers in the league. The son of the Eagles legend had the privilege of learning the ins and outs of football from his dad, aware making it in the NFL isn't easy.

Through two weeks of training camp, Trotter isn't moving up the depth chart because of his name. He's getting noticed for plays on the field when given the opportunity, and being rewarded with first-team reps at inside linebacker as a result.

There are spots available at linebacker. Trotter is playing himself into earning one of them.

"I'm just focused on getting better every single day," Trotter said. "There's always stuff I can improve on. They rotate me in a little bit with the ones but I just want to focus on continuing to improve and gain their trust and do whatever I can to help the team and find my role."

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has trusted Trotter enough to give him those first-team reps at inside linebacker. During Sunday's practice, Trotter got those starting reps over Nakobe Dean, making sure the coaches had to think twice about moving him back down the depth chart.

Calling the signals for the defense, Trotter tackled college teammate Will Shipley after the running back made a catch -- which Shipley had to quickly slide out of bounds once Trotter got to him. Trotter also popped tight end Grant Calcaterra after a catch, minimizing a big gain. He also was the first one in the "A" gap on several runs.

When there's a play to be made, Trotter is finding a way to make an impact. There's still plenty the fifth-round rookie wants to improve on.

"I'm one of those players that I'm very critical of myself and I want to try to get better every single day," Trotter said. "The smallest detail I want to get and fix my game so I can become the best player I can possibly be.

"I want to get better in all areas. I want to get better at block destruction, blitzing, I want to get better in pass coverage. I just want to try to critique myself very harshly and get better in all areas of my game."

Trotter is already fitting into the mantra of a Vic Fangio player. The Eagles defensive coordinator downplayed Trotter's progression, yet actions on the field speak louder than words.

"He did fine," Fangio said on Trotter's first-team reps. "When we're in practice, whether it's first team or not, it's not kind of a declaration, you know what I'm saying? I mean, he's doing good. He's getting better."

Trotter models his game after Fred Warner and Lavonte David, two linebackers teams can't take off the field. That's the type of player the younger Trotter is aspiring to be, much like his father was for the Eagles two decades ago.

"Being a three-down guy and one of those backers you don't have to take off the field," Trotter said. "He can cover. He can blitz. He can fit in the run game."

Trotter isn't like most rookies. The practice facility he's playing on now he roamed on as a kid when his dad was on the Eagles. The view is different, yet the feeling is familiar.

"Sometimes rookies will come into an unfamiliar environment. They get homesick, stuff like that, but I feel I haven't had that," Trotter said. "I have people who have seen me grow up basically. I've been around the facility since a young age and coming back they greeted me and I saw some familiar faces.

"It's basically like being home, so I can be comfortable with that and focus on football."