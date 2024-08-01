PHILADELPHIA -- Jalyx Hunt was a name the common NFL fan probably didn't recognize heading into the NFL Draft. A riser up draft boards, Hunt becoming the 94th overall pick was a surprise to many.

Not to the Philadelphia Eagles, who saw how the Houston Christian product was growing into his body. A physical specimen at 6-4, 252 pounds, Hunt was a former safety at Cornell before a growth spurt led to him becoming a pass rusher. The Eagles liked Hunt's athleticism and size as a pass rusher, willing to develop him in Vic Fangio's scheme in a redshirt rookie campaign.

Could Hunt break the mold and find his way into the field for meaningful snaps? Didn't hurt Hunt got a shout-out from Nick Sirianni on the fourth day of Eagles training camp.

"We're looking for guys to play with great detail, great toughness," Sirianni said. "I've seen the toughness really show up. I'll single out a couple of the defensive ends where I've really seen that toughness really show up, that physical toughness, that relentless effort. [OLB] Patrick Johnson, [OLB] Nolan Smith, [OLB] Jalyx Hunt. I've really seen them hustling to the football, just the relentless effort and the toughness really shows up with those three guys and been excited."

Hunt's athleticism has been on display in the developmental period of camp, when the second- and third-team players are getting more looks from the coaching staff. He's still learning how to play edge rusher, a transition that's even harder going from Houston Christian to the NFL.

The trial by fire came when Lane Johnson was on the field. Hunt still has a ways to go.

"Lane strapped me up," Hunt said. "Was not expecting it. I should have known. I thought I beat Lane on the outside. I did not beat Lane at all. That was one of the moments."

Modeling his game after New York Giants pass rusher Brian Burns, Hunt took the first padded practice as a learning experience. His confidence is growing, even if there still is plenty of room to grow.

"I feel like I made a huge step just learning how to play at this level," Hunt said. "This is the first time just seeing everybody move in pads, learning the scheme and how I work within it. It was just a dope experience."

More padded practices are coming for the Eagles over the next several days, meaning more classes for Hunt are on the way. Hunt's technique is getting better, as he's shedding a label that followed him to this level.

"I used to be a little bit of a head-hunter, just going in with my head," Hunt said. "Going in with my pads. That's how I learned to play football. That's why I'm physical. But if I want to have a long career, I'm learning that if I'm watching the people I want to pattern my game after, and if I want to be in the league as long as BG [Brandon Graham].

"BG is a genius with using his hands. So that's something I'm putting a lot of time and extra work into."

No matter how Hunt's rookie season goes, the third-round pick knows he belongs. The mental part of Hunt's game is there, which he even admitted is the biggest difference from the NFL to college.

"Just how I was welcomed into the locker room," Hunt said. "They said, 'Hey, the coaches bought into you, the Eagles bought into you. You're here for a reason.' So they never made it seem like I didn't belong here.

"So when I stepped onto the field, it was like, 'I appreciate y'all for doing that for me.'"