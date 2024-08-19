PHILADELPHIA -- Devin White didn't think too long when he was asked who the best pass protecting running back on the Philadelphia Eagles was. The linebacker hesitated, yet ultimately gave the answer.

"I'd probably give it to Saquon," White said. "He really sticking space in there, because that's something he really wants to improve on in his game."

Pass protection isn't what the NFL thinks of when it comes to Saquon Barkley. One of the league's most explosive running backs had a glaring weakness in pass blocking, which had to change if Barkley was going to play in the Eagles offense.

'We work on it a lot here, so you kinda got no choice," Barkley said. "Which is what I needed though. I felt like early in my career, I struggled with my pass pro. The last few years, I felt like I got something that I can actually improve on and get better at."

Prior to Brian Daboll's arrival with the New York Giants, pass protection wasn't in Barkley's vocabulary. The Giants relied on Barkley to create explosive plays and carry the offense. Serving as an extra protector for the quarterback wasn't important.

Over the past few years, that has changed. And it's noticeable.

"He'd come after practice and say 'Why did you use this move?' What did I do to make you do this?'" White said. "That's showing you the accountability that he's taking to wanna get better."

Barkley and White had some intriguing 1-on-1 battles this camp, which White thinks he's up on him. Does Saquon feel that's the case?

"He started up hot in the beginning," Barkley said. "My time with my hands. I'll shoot my hands off of him. I think we're probably about even, because he started off pretty hot. I struggled in the beginning, but there's a day I (can) beat anybody."

The confidence Barkley has shown in his pass protection is leaps and bounds from where he was a few years ago. A linebacker with the athleticism White possesses has been a good test for what Barkley will experience come September, as he'll be relied upon to help Jalen Hurts fix the biggest weakness in his game from last year.

Hurts having success against the blitz doesn't work without Barkley.

"It's good work though. That's what you want," Barkley said on his battles with White. "We have those moments where we talk crap against each other and we go at it. He's a great player in this league. He's done great things in this league.

"Not only him, but all the linebackers I think they all present different challenges when it comes to the blitz. You get something different with all of them. It's fun."

Barkley has a better grasp of what he's in for when it comes to pass protection. The Eagles aren't paying Barkley to be a good pass-blocking back, but he's seeking to be great in that aspect of his game.

This is all part of the process of becoming a complete player.

"I'm just trying to be great, man. That's it," Barkley said. "I just wanna take my game to the highest level I can take it. That's where I wanna be. That's where I wanna go. I'm not gonna stop and keep trying."