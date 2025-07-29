PHILADELPHIA -- On the first full-padded practice of training camp, the heat took over the NovaCare Complex. The Eagles moved practice up an hour due to temperatures that reached up to 96 degrees, one of the hottest days of the summer.

Not the most ideal conditions for the first full-padded practice, but the Eagles didn't seem to care. With September games against the Chiefs in Kansas City and the Buccaneers in Tampa, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and quarterback Jalen Hurts had their own ways to combat the scorching weather.

"It's not hot today. That's a mindset," Fangio said as he wore a full sweatshirt. "We're going to play some hot games in September, and if you cave to a hot day in training camp, we're in trouble."

Hurts had one of his memorable quotes that stood out regarding the heat, something that certainly will go down in his top-10 quotes since getting drafted by the Eagles.

"Fatigue makes cowards of us all."

As the Eagles braved the heat for a practice that lasted an hour and 55 minutes, here are the five biggest takeaways from the Tuesday practice.

LB competition heats up

Both Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jihaad Campbell made a thundering first impression in full pads, literally. With Zack Baun out (back contusion) and Nakobe Dean still rehabbing (patella tendon), Campbell received first-team reps on the weak side while Trotter played in the middle.

In normal circumstances with every linebacker healthy, Trotter and Campbell would be on the second team. It was also easy to tell both have been in the same room together studying their craft, making highlight plays when the ball came their way.

Trotter had a hard hit on Eagles running back Will Shipley, finishing the tackle as Shipley was ready to run out of bounds on a quick reception. Surely the two collided like that from their days at Clemson, but Trotter showed great instincts against his college -- and now pro -- teammate. He also broke up a touchdown pass intended for Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, but there was a flag on the play.

Campbell hit Goedert hard in the flat and sent him to the ground, showcasing his aggression for the second straight day. On Monday, Campbell knocked the ball out of Tanner McKee's hands on a red zone play -- which is frowned upon going near the quarterback like that.

The competition between Campbell and Trotter will be a fun one. One of them will be starting next to Baun.

Padded banter

With the pads on, the choice words were coming out as the temperature got hotter. The first occurrence was when Jahan Dotson looked to have an impressive catch on a Hurts rollout pass with Cooper DeJean covering him. Dotson appeared to get both feet in while the ball was bobbling in the air and snagged the catch, but the pass was ruled incomplete.

Dotson appeared to say something to DeJean after the play, which led to a friendly shove from DeJean. Later in the practice, the Eagles were going for a two-point conversion to win the game -- a situational drill from head coach Nick Sirianni.

Saquon Barkley took the handoff and was able to get into the end zone with DeJean set to pull a pop on him. Barkley also lowered his shoulder to make sure he scored, in which offensive tackle Lane Johnson yelled "That's in, motherf---er"

The heat certainly brought out the competitive side of the Eagles.

Jahan Dotson making most of second chance with Eagles, growing up and embracing new role in loaded WR room Jeff Kerr

Josh Uche continues to shine

Uche has had a strong start to camp, which continued in Tuesday's practice. The padded practice showcased how fast Uche can get to the quarterback, as the pass rusher forced Hurts to roll to his right on a pass that resulted in a throw away. In an actual game, Uche arguably may have gotten to Hurts. His quickness on the edge is evident.

Later in the practice, Uche beat Eagles right tackle Darian Kinnard for a sack when he was on the second team. Uche has earned some first-team reps and appears to be the top option behind Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt at pass rusher.

Offense is shaky

Defense certainly won this practice for the second consecutive day, getting the better of the offense. That's going to happen in the heat of battle, especially with how frequently Fangio disguises coverage and line stunts.

The frustrating part for the offense wasn't getting beat at the line of scrimmage, but the number of pre-snap penalties that occurred (my count was six). The official at practice even said his arm was getting sore from throwing so many flags.

There were some low snaps in shotgun from center Brett Toth as well, as the veteran is filling in with the first team while Cam Jurgens is limited (back). Perhaps rookie Drew Kendall may earn more of a look with the first team in the coming practices.

The defense has been winning practices recently, a huge victory for a unit that had its questions heading into camp.

Biggest position battles of Eagles training camp: Several defensive starter spots up for grab Jeff Kerr

Camp darling

Every year, there appears to be a player who is unheralded but shows up in practice and gets on the radar. This year's version is Elijah Cooks, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver entering his third season out of San Jose State. Cooks spent his first two seasons with the Jaguars, playing 11 games and having three catches for a total of 38 yards.

In what has become routine during the training camp practices, Cooks has made an impressive catch each day. Second-team quarterback Tanner McKee threw a pass at its highest point in the middle of the end zone, a pass he seemed to sail away.

There was Cooks, making a highlight-reel catch with two defensive backs tailing him for the touchdown in the situational red zone drill. Cooks is getting more opportunities with the second team because of the catches he's making, taking advantage of a thinned depth chart with DeVonta Smith out (back tightness) and Terrace Marshall Jr. leaving practice early Tuesday with an apparent lower body injury.

"It's nice when a guy his size knows how to use his body and has great hands," McKee said. "I think Elijah is having a great camp so far. Really excited to throw with him in the preseason and see what he can do in a game.

"He's making great connections and is a great receiver."

Two wide receiver spots are up for grabs on the Eagles roster. Cooks is playing his way into the competition with Marshall, Ainias Smith, Johnny Wilson, and Avery Williams. He'll be fun to watch in the preseason.