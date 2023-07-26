PHILADELPHIA -- Having one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, there still are positions to be filled on the Philadelphia Eagles depth chart. This year's training camp will have an intense focus on right guard, off-ball linebacker, and safety as those positions are up for grabs this summer.
There are a few other competitions in store (punter, third wide receiver, playing time at edge rusher and defensive tackle), all of which will be settled over the next several weeks.
After Day 1 of training camp, this is how the Eagles (unofficially) lined up on the depth chart. Remember, the team has not practiced in full pads yet.
Offense
|Position
|1st team
|2nd team
|3rd team
QB
Tanner McKee/Ian Book
RB
Kenneth Gainwell/Boston Scott/Trey Sermon
WR
Tyrie Cleveland/Deon Cain
WR
Joseph Ngata/Charleston Rambo/Jordan Haselwood
|WR
|Quez Watkins
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Britain Covey/Greg Ward
TE
Tyree Jackson/Jack Stoll/Grant Calcaterra/Brady Russell
LT
LG
C
RG
RT
Some notes on the offense:
- Penny took the first snap with the first team and had goal line carries. Swift was also with the first team and took a lot of the passing reps. Gainwell and Scott also got first-team reps. Nick Sirianni said before practice all four will rotate.
- Tanner McKee took third-team snaps before Ian Book.
- Watkins and Zaccheaus were rotating at the third wide receiver spot. Outside of the top four, all the other receivers were rotating on the second and third team. Covey is still the main punt returner.
- Kelly will likely be the second-team left tackle when he gets acclimated back into the offense. Toth is the backup center with Jurgens at right guard.
Defense
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
LDE
Janarius Robinson/Tarron Jackson
DT
Marlon Tuipulotu/Noah Elliss
DT
Kentavius Street/Moro Ojomo
RDE
Janarius Robinson/Tarron Jackson
EDGE
Haason Reddick*
Nolan Smith
Patrick Johnson/Kyron Johnson
LB
LB
CB
Mario Goodrich/Mekhi Garner
CB
Slot CB
Avonte Maddox*
S
S
Some notes on the defense:
- Expect a rotation all around the defensive line. Smith was on the first team for Graham in red zone defense, while he and Patrick Johnson filled in for Reddick while he was out (groin).
- Davis and Cox are on the first team, but there was a mix with Williams and Carter (more so Williams). Tuipulotu also was on the second team.
- Morrow and Elliss rotated at first-team linebacker next to Dean, even though Morrow got the first reps with the first team. This is the linebacker competition to watch in camp.
- The Eagles are slowly acclimating Ringo and Brown, hence their third-team status to start camp.
- Blankenship and Edmunds started at safety on Day 1. Veterans Evans and Wallace took most of the second-team reps.
- With Maddox limited (toe). McPhearson got the first-team reps at slot cornerback over Scott.