PHILADELPHIA -- Having one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, there still are positions to be filled on the Philadelphia Eagles depth chart. This year's training camp will have an intense focus on right guard, off-ball linebacker, and safety as those positions are up for grabs this summer.

There are a few other competitions in store (punter, third wide receiver, playing time at edge rusher and defensive tackle), all of which will be settled over the next several weeks.

After Day 1 of training camp, this is how the Eagles (unofficially) lined up on the depth chart. Remember, the team has not practiced in full pads yet.

Offense

Some notes on the offense:

Penny took the first snap with the first team and had goal line carries. Swift was also with the first team and took a lot of the passing reps. Gainwell and Scott also got first-team reps. Nick Sirianni said before practice all four will rotate.

Tanner McKee took third-team snaps before Ian Book.

Watkins and Zaccheaus were rotating at the third wide receiver spot. Outside of the top four, all the other receivers were rotating on the second and third team. Covey is still the main punt returner.

Kelly will likely be the second-team left tackle when he gets acclimated back into the offense. Toth is the backup center with Jurgens at right guard.

Defense

Some notes on the defense: