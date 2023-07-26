Philadelphia Eagles Offseason Workout
Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA -- Having one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, there still are positions to be filled on the Philadelphia Eagles depth chart. This year's training camp will have an intense focus on right guard, off-ball linebacker, and safety as those positions are up for grabs this summer. 

There are a few other competitions in store (punter, third wide receiver, playing time at edge rusher and defensive tackle), all of which will be settled over the next several weeks. 

After Day 1 of training camp, this is how the Eagles (unofficially) lined up on the depth chart. Remember, the team has not practiced in full pads yet. 

Offense

Position1st team2nd team3rd team 

QB

Jalen Hurts

Marcus Mariota

Tanner McKee/Ian Book

RB

Rashaad Penny

D'Andre Swift

Kenneth Gainwell/Boston Scott/Trey Sermon

WR

A.J. Brown

Quez Watkins

Tyrie Cleveland/Deon Cain

WR

DeVonta Smith

Olamide Zaccheaus

Joseph Ngata/Charleston Rambo/Jordan Haselwood

WRQuez WatkinsOlamide Zaccheaus
Britain Covey/Greg Ward

TE

Dallas Goedert

Dan Arnold

Tyree Jackson/Jack Stoll/Grant Calcaterra/Brady Russell

LT

Jordan Mailata

Roderick Johnson

Dennis Kelly

LG

Landon Dickerson

Sua Opeta

Julian Good-Jones

C

Jason Kelce

Brett Toth

Cameron Tom

RG

Cam Jurgens

Tyler Steen

Tyrese Robinson

RT

Lane Johnson

Jack Driscoll

Fred Johnson

Some notes on the offense:

  • Penny took the first snap with the first team and had goal line carries. Swift was also with the first team and took a lot of the passing reps. Gainwell and Scott also got first-team reps. Nick Sirianni said before practice all four will rotate. 
  • Tanner McKee took third-team snaps before Ian Book.
  • Watkins and Zaccheaus were rotating at the third wide receiver spot. Outside of the top four, all the other receivers were rotating on the second and third team. Covey is still the main punt returner. 
  • Kelly will likely be the second-team left tackle when he gets acclimated back into the offense. Toth is the backup center with Jurgens at right guard. 

Defense

PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird Team

LDE

Brandon Graham

Nolan Smith 

Janarius Robinson/Tarron Jackson

DT

Fletcher Cox

Milton Williams

Marlon Tuipulotu/Noah Elliss

DT

Jordan Davis

Jalen Carter

Kentavius Street/Moro Ojomo

RDE

Josh Sweat

Derek Barnett

Janarius Robinson/Tarron Jackson

EDGE

Haason Reddick*

Nolan Smith

Patrick Johnson/Kyron Johnson

LB

Nakobe Dean

Shaun Bradley

Davion Taylor

LB

Nicholas Morrow

Christian Elliss

Ben VanSumeren

CB

Darius Slay

Josh Jobe

Mario Goodrich/Mekhi Garner

CB

James Bradberry

Greedy Williams

Kelee Ringo

Slot CB

Avonte Maddox*

Zech McPhearson

Josiah Scott

S

Reed Blankenship

Justin Evans

Sydney Brown

S

Terrell Edmunds

K'Von Wallace

Tristin McCollum

Some notes on the defense:

  • Expect a rotation all around the defensive line. Smith was on the first team for Graham in red zone defense, while he and Patrick Johnson filled in for Reddick while he was out (groin). 
  • Davis and Cox are on the first team, but there was a mix with Williams and Carter (more so Williams). Tuipulotu also was on the second team. 
  • Morrow and Elliss rotated at first-team linebacker next to Dean, even though Morrow got the first reps with the first team. This is the linebacker competition to watch in camp. 
  • The Eagles are slowly acclimating Ringo and Brown, hence their third-team status to start camp.
  • Blankenship and Edmunds started at safety on Day 1. Veterans Evans and Wallace took most of the second-team reps.
  • With Maddox limited (toe). McPhearson got the first-team reps at slot cornerback over Scott. 