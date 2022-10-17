PHILADELPHIA -- Being the lone unbeaten team in the NFL is a daunting challenge. Teams are giving the unbeaten team their best shot at handing them their first loss, looking to eliminate that zero on the loss column.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the last remaining unbeaten for three weeks now. They spotted the Jacksonville Jaguars a 14-point lead in the pouring rain, they let the Arizona Cardinals go down on the field on them, and they almost allowed a 20-point lead to the Dallas Cowboys slip away.

Through it all, the Eagles came away unscathed. Philadelphia is 6-0 and off to its best start since 2004 -- when the Eagles made the Super Bowl. While the Super Bowl hype may be commencing in Philadelphia as the Eagles are the "team to beat" in the NFC, the mindset in the locker room remains the same.

"I look at it as just a number. That's all it is in my head," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said. "We came in [the locker room] and we enjoyed it, but the crazy thing about it that Jalen [Hurts] and I were just talking about is that we're just ready for the next one.

"We're trying to go 1-0 every week. That turnover is very fast. We just celebrated in here and now we're already looking forward because we're trying to get ahead."

Easy for the Eagles to buy into their own hype. Philadelphia is the lone unbeaten team and has defeated two of the remaining six teams with at least four wins through the first six weeks (Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys). They possess a top five scoring offense and rank in the top three in total yards. The defense is sixth in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed. Philadelphia has the fewest giveaways in the league and the most takeaways.

The Eagles have star players across the board: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Jake Elliott.

Being content with this hot start could be easy for the Eagles, especially heading into the bye week.

"Our greatest motivation is each other," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "We have each other's back. I said it last week, teams are either coming together or they are not. That is really the way it is. This team is coming together. They fight each week.

"The motivation of not letting your teammate down, coach to player, player to coach, player to player, coach to coach. That's love. That's the love you have for your teammates, and there is no greater motivation. There is no greater motivation than that. This is a close team and we are going to keep working on getting closer, and we are going to keep working on getting better."

The Eagles aren't going to let their guard down, no matter who is next on the schedule after the bye week (the 2-4 Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-3-1 Houston Texans, and 2-4 Washington Commanders). There's an opportunity to seize home-field advantage in the NFC after the 6-0 start -- one Jalen Hurts isn't about to let go to waste.

Just like how the Eagles put away the Cowboys Sunday night.

"I think about Michael Jordan when he said 'Put them away, MJ,' Hurts said. "You want to put them away. You want to put them away. And that's the mentality we have. There's different ways to do that...And I feel like we've done that throughout games sometimes and I feel like we haven't at times. But it's always been enough.

"When the standard hasn't been met, you know, I'm not satisfied with it, you know what I mean. So it's a lot to learn from that and we will just continue to excel in that area."