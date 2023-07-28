The long-awaited Philadelphia Eagles "Kelly Green" jerseys are officially back. The Eagles announced the jerseys will make their anticipated return on July 31 and will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. ET.

The Eagles unveiled a teaser video on the "Kelly Green" jerseys earlier this week, announcing the date of the unveiling.

The "Kelly Green" throwbacks the Eagles will use are from the Randall Cunningham era -- the team's home uniform from 1985 to 1995. The Eagles wore a "Kelly Green" jersey with gray pants, which were a staple of the uniform for several decades.

The "Kelly Green" uniforms were worn by the Eagles until 1996, when Lurie switched the team colors to the current "midnight green" used for the past 26 years. "Kelly Green" only returned once since team switched uniform colors, in Week 1 of the 2010 season when the Eagles celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1960 NFL Championship team.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has been anticipating bringing back the "Kelly Green" jerseys for some time. The weeks the jerseys will be worn in 2023 will be announced at a later date.