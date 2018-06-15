Eagles unveil dazzling Super Bowl ring that honors Philly Special, dog masks and more

The Eagles didn't get to go the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win this year, but they did get a ring ceremony, and that finally went down on Thursday night.

Four months after beating the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, the team finally unveiled their championship rings. If all the diamonds are any indication, the ring was definitely worth the wait.

Ladies and gentleman, I present to you: The Eagles Super Bowl LII ring.

The Eagles unveiled their Super Bowl ring on Thursday Twitter/Eagles

Here's an up-close look at the Eagles' ring, courtesy of Carson Wentz.

The ring was created by Jostens, a company that has now been involved with the creation of 34 out of 52 championship rings since the Super Bowl's inception in 1967.

The best part about the ring is that it commemorates the most dramatic play of Super Bowl LII: Philly Special.

So how do exactly you commemorate an entire play with a piece of jewelry? With the diamonds.

The bezel of the ring contains a waterfall of 127 diamonds, which isn't a coincidence. The Eagles picked that number because it was the sum of all the jersey numbers of the players who touched the ball on the play.

Here's the math: 9 (Nick Foles) + 30 (Corey Clement) + 88 (Trey Burton) = 127.

In total, there are 219 diamonds on the ring and nearly every single one of them serves a purpose. There are 52 diamonds because the Eagles won Super Bowl LII and another 16 diamonds because the Eagles won 16 games. The Eagles also added three diamonds to commemorate the team's three playoff wins. The ring also consists of 17 green sapphires.

The Eagles also managed to honor their official fight song (Fly, Eagles, Fly) and their role as an underdog during the postseason. The team had both a dog mask and a title of the song inscribed into the ring. And no, that is not a typo, there is a dog mask inscribed on the ring, as you can see below.

The Eagles Super Bowl ring includes a dog mask. PhiladelphiaEagles.com

By the way, it's no surprise that the Eagles squeezed 219 diamonds on to their first Super Bowl, because that's exactly what everyone wanted.

The Eagles actually held a team meeting back in February to try and decide what the ring should look like, and according to owner Jeffrey Lurie, everyone voted for the same thing.

"Right after we won -- before the parade -- we had a meeting and it was like, 'You know, maybe we should go the elegant route or something like that,'" Laurie said before Thursday's event, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "And all the players jumped forward and said 'No, no, no, no no! The bigger, the blingier, the better!'"

When it comes to Super Bowl rings, blingier is always better.

Malcolm Jenkins was one of the few players who already had a Super Bowl ring before the 2017 season and he was completely on board with the gaudier design.

"Mr. Lurie asked if we wanted to be modest and the answer was a resounding 'No! We don't want to be modest," Jenkins said, via NBC Philadelphia. "It's the first time, so act like we've never been there before."

Each player was given a ring in their own personal box and Jenkins showed off his box on Instagram.

The event on Thursday, which was held at a place in South Philly, turned into a reunion of sorts. Multiple players who are no longer with the Eagles -- like Burton, Beau Allen, Vinny Curry and LeGarrette Blount -- all showed up to get their ring.

Here's what things looked like on the outside of the event.

Many of the players showed up in style, including Jason Peters, who rented a party bus, because why wouldn't you rent a party bus for a Super Bowl ring ceremony?

For coach Doug Pederson, the ring ceremony will mark the final time that he's going to celebrate the Super Bowl win. Earlier this week, Pederson said that he was going to move past the Super Bowl at, "12:01 a.m., June 15th."

"Honestly, after the ring ceremony, to me, we've put that to bed," Pederson said two days before the ceremony. "We've put that to rest, and we move on to 2018. Listen, we always are going to remember. It's going to be every time we're in the city -- I was at two events yesterday and the city's on fire. It's great. I love it. Fans are excited, and they should be. But for us, we've got focus on 2018 and get ready for training camp."

