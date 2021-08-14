DeVonta Smith may see some preseason action for the Philadelphia Eagles after all. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed some good news regarding Smith, upgrading him to "day-to-day" from a sprained MCL he suffered on July 31 in Eagles training camp. The Eagles revealed Smith would be out 2-3 weeks, so this puts Smith on track to return within the next week.

Smith was out with a helmet on in a walkthrough practice Saturday, ramping up his conditioning as the Eagles get ready for back-to-back joint practices with the New England Patriots next week. Sirianni wouldn't confirm if Smith would make his Eagles debiut in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots.

"I don't want to put a timetable as far as if he'll be ready ... I don't know yet," Sirianni said prior to Eagles training camp practice Saturday. "He's working hard and working hard to get back and our trainers (are) doing a great job of bringing him back. I look forward to seeing him out there in practice soon."

Smith will be the No. 1 receiver when he returns to the lineup, a much-needed boost to a wide receiver group that has struggled in camp. Quez Watkins has been the second-best wide receiver and is emerging as a serious contender for the No. 2 wide receiver role while Jalen Reagor is taking snaps in the slot. Reagor had two catches for 20 yards in the preseason opener while Watkins finished with one catch for 79 yards and a touchdown, showcasing his blazing speed that has been critical to the Eagles offense.

"Any time you get a guy that can run like Quez can, that's obviously a very big threat to the defense. Softens them up," Sirianni said Thursday. "You've seen him get behind the defense, make some plays on the ball. That's what impressive with Quez, he has good strong hands that can go up and make plays. He has that speed and can go up and make plays. So that's a weapon that we're hoping to continue to develop.

"Quez has done a great job of just getting better every day."

The Eagles may see the Smith and Watkins combination as soon as next week.