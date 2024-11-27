PHILADELPHIA -- The Baltimore Ravens have the No. 1 offense in the NFL in yards per game (426.7) and yards per play (7.0). They have Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry terrorizing opposing defensive coordinators every week.

The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 1 defense in the NFL during their seven-game winning streak, allowing the fewest yards per game (222.6), yards per play (3.9), and pass yards per game (140.3).

The law of action-reaction is being put into affect Sunday, when the Ravens' No. 1 offense collides with the Eagles' No. 1 defense. The challenge of facing such a force leaves Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio dismissive.

"I'd rather play Swarthmore," Fangio said with a laugh. "Nah, I mean, you look forward to it. It's a test, it's a challenge, you get all that."

What Fangio was alluding to was having an easier opponent to prepare for than what the Ravens have in their arsenal. Jackson leads or is tied for the league lead amongst quarterbacks in passing yards (3,053), passing touchdowns (27), passer rating (117.9), and rushing yards (599) this season. Henry is second in the league in rushing (1,325) to only Saquon Barkley (1,392) and leads the league in rushing touchdowns (13).

Both players are also a force in December. Henry has the fourth-most rushing yards per game in December or later (96.0) in NFL history (minimum 15 games), and four of his six career 200-yard rushing games are in December or January. Jackson has thrown 36 touchdowns to six interceptions in December or later, and his 17-3 record in that stretch is tied with Roger Staubach for the best win percentage (.850) in NFL history.

The Ravens will be the Eagles' toughest task yet, making the challenge of containing them for four quarters even more disconcerting.

"Their whole offense is dynamite," Fangio said. "They run it great, they throw it great, they got good receivers. They have the best group of receivers they've had there in a long time.

"Two really good tight ends. Their line is blocking good. It's no accident they have the No. 1 offense in the league."

For the record, Swarthmore -- a college in southeastern Pennsylvania -- hasn't had a football program since 2000. There's a good chance the Eagles defense would fare very well against them.