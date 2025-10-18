The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game skid after dropping games to the Denver Broncos and New York Giants the last two weeks, and they'll look to get back in the win column on Sunday when they visit the Minnesota Vikings. Philly is 4-2 on the year while the Vikings are 3-2 and are coming off a bye week after a trip to London. This is a "revenge game" of sorts as former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will make yet another start for the Vikings with J.J. McCarthy dealing with an ankle injury.

Kickoff from US Bank Stadium Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites, per SportsLine consensus odds, and the total sits at 43.5.

Where to bet on Eagles vs. Vikings

Where to watch Eagles vs. Vikings on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Eagles vs. Vikings betting preview

Odds: Eagles -1.5, over/under 43.5

These were two of the best teams in the NFL last year, combining for 28 wins in the regular season, and the Eagles wound up winning the Super Bowl. Philly needs a win to snap a two-game skid, while a loss would put Minnesota back to .500. The Eagles' offense has looked lost this year with a lack of a run game with Saquon Barkley while Jalen Hurts has failed to connect with his top receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the passing game.

As for the Vikings, the biggest story has been that McCarthy, the team's first-round pick last year, has been out with an ankle injury since Week 2. Wentz has done well filling in as the starter, and he gets a crack at his former team in this one. He also has a great receiving group to throw to, headlined by superstar Justin Jefferson.

Model's Eagles vs. Vikings prediction, picks

The Eagles are 4-2 overall and 3-3 against the spread, while Minnesota is 3-2 both straight up and against the spread. Vikings games have tended to go Over, too, as that's happened in four of their five games in 2025.

Eagles vs. Vikings score prediction: Eagles 22, Vikings 21

