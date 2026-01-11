Two of the NFC's best teams of the past decade do battle once again in the postseason, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round. The two teams have combined to represent the NFC in the last three (and five of the last eight) Super Bowls.

The Eagles had an uneven road to becoming the NFC East's first repeat champion in over two decades. Philadelphia's offense has been mediocre at best all season, but the defense has rounded into shape after a slow start. Since Week 10, Philadelphia is seventh in expected points added per play, success rate and explosive play rate. Philadelphia has been especially good on fourth down (32% conversion rate allowed) and goal-to-go efficiency (63% touchdown rate allowed) over that span, too.

The offense is still looking to recapture last year's championship form, but Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith still strike fear in the heart of defenses. That'll be especially true against an undermanned 49ers unit that's among the league's worst.

Luckily for San Francisco, the offense has been among the league's best. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and co. lead Kyle Shanahan's efficient attack. The 49ers will also be looking to avenge a 31-7 NFC Championship game loss in Philadelphia three years ago. In that game, Purdy left with an injury, and journeyman Josh Johnson did the same shortly thereafter, forcing Purdy back into the game to simply hand the ball off.

Where to watch Eagles vs. 49ers

Date: Sunday, Jan. 11 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 11 | 4:30 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fox | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Eagles -5.5, O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)