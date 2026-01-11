Skip to Main Content
Eagles vs. 49ers live updates: Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy face off in Philadelphia

Philadelphia looks to return to the Super Bowl and begins journey against San Francisco

Two of the NFC's best teams of the past decade do battle once again in the postseason, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round. The two teams have combined to represent the NFC in the last three (and five of the last eight) Super Bowls.

The Eagles had an uneven road to becoming the NFC East's first repeat champion in over two decades. Philadelphia's offense has been mediocre at best all season, but the defense has rounded into shape after a slow start. Since Week 10, Philadelphia is seventh in expected points added per play, success rate and explosive play rate. Philadelphia has been especially good on fourth down (32% conversion rate allowed) and goal-to-go efficiency (63% touchdown rate allowed) over that span, too.

The offense is still looking to recapture last year's championship form, but Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith still strike fear in the heart of defenses. That'll be especially true against an undermanned 49ers unit that's among the league's worst.

Luckily for San Francisco, the offense has been among the league's best. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and co. lead Kyle Shanahan's efficient attack. The 49ers will also be looking to avenge a 31-7 NFC Championship game loss in Philadelphia three years ago. In that game, Purdy left with an injury, and journeyman Josh Johnson did the same shortly thereafter, forcing Purdy back into the game to simply hand the ball off.

For the full Wild Card Weekend slate, including dates, kickoff times and TV channels, see our complete NFL playoff schedule.

Where to watch Eagles vs. 49ers

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 11 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Eagles -5.5, O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction for NFC wild card game: Can Philadelphia get its offense rolling?
Lane Johnson INACTIVE for Eagles, per report

This is a massive blow for Philadelphia. The Eagles' offense has a 46% success rate with Johnson on the field this season compared to 43% without him.
