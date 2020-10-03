Teams looking to repeat as division champions meet on Sunday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles won the NFC East title in 2019 with a 9-7 record, one game ahead of the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers won the NFC West with a 13-3 record, two games better than the Seattle Seahawks. San Francisco ended up reaching Super Bowl LIV, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Both teams will be missing key players. Philadelphia will be without tight end Dallas Goedert (fractured ankle), while San Francisco will be without defensive ends Solomon Thomas (ACL) and Nick Bosa (ACL). 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will also sit with an ankle injury. The 49ers are seven-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. 49ers odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 45. Before making any 49ers vs. Eagles picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 7-2 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 4 on an incredible 103-67 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. 49ers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Eagles vs. 49ers:

Eagles vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -7

Eagles vs. 49ers over-under: 45 points

Eagles vs. 49ers money line: Eagles +270, 49ers -330

PHI: S Jalen Mills had 1.5 sacks last week, the first of his career

SF: Second in the NFL, allowing 187.3 passing yards per game

Why the 49ers can cover

Tight end George Kittle (hamstring), who was injured in the season-opening loss to Arizona, is expected back this week. Kittle has 13 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown in two appearances on Sunday Night Football. He is looking for his third 80-plus receiving yard performance on SNF. Kittle was the 49ers' top receiver in 2019 with 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

The 49ers have covered two of three games this season, including a decisive 36-9 victory over the Giants last week as field goal favorites. They also covered as touchdown favorites against the Jets, winning by 18.

Why the Eagles can cover

Despite that, San Francisco is not a lock to cover the Eagles vs. 49ers spread. That's because Philadelphia is led by quarterback Carson Wentz, who has completed 79 of 132 passes for 737 yards and three touchdowns. Wentz passed for 225 yards and scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing, last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has two or more touchdown passes in three of his last four games on the road.

Running back Miles Sanders leads the Eagles in rushing with 190 yards on 38 carries and one touchdown. He has converted 13 first downs. Last week, Sanders had 107 yards from scrimmage, including 95 rushing. He is looking for his third game in a row with 100 or more yards from scrimmage. He has four touchdowns, including two rushing, in his past four road games.

How to make Eagles vs. 49ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it's calling for 46 total points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick here.

So who wins 49ers vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. 49ers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,500 on its NFL picks, and find out.

