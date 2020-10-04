The Philadelphia Eagles will be taking aim at their first win of the season when they battle the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. After losing at Washington, 27-17, and at home against the Los Angeles Rams, 37-19, the Eagles battled to a 23-23 tie with Cincinnati. After dropping a 24-20 decision to Arizona in the season opener, San Francisco rebounded with wins over the New York Jets (31-13) and New York Giants (36-9). Both teams will be shorthanded with the 49ers missing defensive ends Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas with ACL injuries, while the Eagles will be without Dallas Goedert (ankle).

The game from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco is tied for fifth in the NFL with a plus-3 turnover differential, while Philadelphia is 32nd at minus-7. The 49ers are favored by 7.5-points in the latest Eagles vs. 49ers odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before making any 49ers vs. Eagles picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 7-2 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 4 on an incredible 103-67 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. 49ers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Eagles vs. 49ers:

Eagles vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -7.5

Eagles vs. 49ers over-under: 45 points

Eagles vs. 49ers money line: Eagles +290, 49ers -350

PHI: S Jalen Mills had 1.5 sacks last week, the first of his career

SF: Second in the NFL, allowing 187.3 passing yards per game

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has withstood numerous injuries and has won two straight. With tight end George Kittle missing the last two games, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has stepped up his play. Bourne has 10 receptions for 164 yards with eight first down conversions. He is looking for his third straight game with 60-plus receiving yards. For his career, Bourne has 98 catches for 1,266 yards (12.9 average) and nine TDs.

Running back Jerick McKinnon has rushed 20 times for 139 yards (6.9 average) and two touchdowns this season, converting five first downs. He had 77 scrimmage yards, including 38 rushing, and one rushing TD last week. He is looking for his third consecutive game with 75-plus yards from scrimmage and fourth straight with a touchdown. For his career, McKinnon has 2,057 yards on 494 carries (4.2) and nine touchdowns. He also has 148 receptions for 1,043 yards and six scores.

Why the Eagles can cover

Despite the loss of Goedert, Philadelphia still has a big weapon in tight end Zach Ertz, who leads the team in receptions with 15 for 130 yards and one touchdown. Last week against the Bengals, Ertz had seven catches for 70 yards. In his last game against the 49ers in 2017, Ertz caught a TD pass in a 33-10 Eagles win. He is looking for his third straight road game with a touchdown catch. Since 2013, Ertz leads NFL tight ends in receptions (540) and is second in receiving yards (5,873).

Also powering the Philadelphia offense last week was wide receiver Greg Ward, who led the team with a career-high eight receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown. For the season, Ward has 14 catches for 108 yards and one TD. He has one explosive play of 20 or more yards and has converted six first downs. Ward has 42 career receptions for 362 yards and two TDs.

How to make Eagles vs. 49ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it's calling for 46 total points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick here.

So who wins 49ers vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. 49ers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,500 on its NFL picks, and find out.

